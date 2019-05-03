The Brookfield track teams travelled to Centralia on Monday afternoon for the Clarence Cannon Conference meet, and both finished in the middle of the pack.

The girls were fourth behind the host, Clark County, and Monroe City. The Panther boys also won, finishing ahead of Monroe City, Palmyra, and Clark County.

As has become the norm, the Bulldogs' girls got big points from freshman distance runner Alex Sharp. She swept the 800, 1600, and 3200. She ran a 5:25 1600 to beat Clark County's Grace Buschling by 16 seconds. Sharp and Buschling were regularly back-and-forth during the cross country season.

Kate Ewing's second-place finish in the javelin earned her an all-conference nod, as did Zoey Chrisman's third-place finish in the discus.

Rylee Sensenich won the triple jump at 31 feet, 10 inches, and she and Avery Thompson finished second and third in the long jump.

The boys got an all-conference performance from Tim Izard, who finished third in the 400 at 53.73.

The Bulldogs' 4x100 team finished second, as did the 4x400 team.

Senior Evan Fay finished second in the shot put at 47 feet, eight-and-a-half inches to earn an all conference spot. Cooper Cisna set a personal record with a 22 foot, two inch jump to lose the long jump by just an inch and three quarters.

Brookfield's Class 2 District 8 meet will be held in Monroe City this Saturday at 9 a.m.