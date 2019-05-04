Kolby Romaine forgot to run to second base.

But in the end it really didn’t matter.

Romaine, one of four seniors on the Missouri softball roster, was so focused on whether Kim Wert was going to score off of her walk-off single to deep right-center field that running herself wasn’t even an option.

“I saw (the ball) go in the gap and I just stopped and watched (Wert) and I was like, ‘Run faster, go!’” Romaine said with a laugh. “I was like, ‘I should probably be going to second, but at this point who cares?'”

Wert did score and a mob of Missouri players stormed the field to celebrate Romaine’s hit that gave the Tigers a 4-3 home win over No. 16 South Carolina on Friday night.

“I just really didn’t want to go back out there, so I was jumping up and down and sprinting onto the field,” said Madi Norman, who pitched all seven innings for Missouri.

Romaine has many fond memories from her time in the Missouri softball program.

There was her entire freshman year, in 2016, when the Tigers made the NCAA Super Regional. There was also the 2017 walk-off single she hit that not only beat No. 9 Alabama, but clinched a series win.

You can add Friday near the top of her favorite memories. Not only was Missouri battling back from an early 3-0 deficit most of the game, but Friday’s contest kicked off Romaine’s last home series.

“This is up there, for sure. It’s up there with the walk-off against Alabama, for sure,” Romaine said. “Top five.”

Wert doesn’t even remember the game-winning hit.

“I was sucking air. I was just trying to run as fast as I possibly could,” Wert said. “I knew it was a good hit so I was like, ‘Oh God, I have to run.'”

As Wert rounded second base she saw head coach Larissa Anderson waving her home. Two innings before Romaine’s hit, Anderson waved Hatti Moore home on a Wert double, but Moore was tagged out at the plate.

Anderson didn’t hesitate waving Moore home then and she didn’t when it came to waving Wert home, either.

“In the bottom of the seventh you have to send her,” Anderson said. "You are the home team, you have nothing to lose and it’s just another out. As I’m rounding her around third I’m just screaming, ‘You are going to have to get down.’ She was trucking around third base.”

Romaine’s performance was more than just the walk-off single, though. In the bottom of the fifth inning, just one at-bat after Moore was ruled out at home plate, Romaine tallied her first career triple on a hit to right field. That triple also scored Wert, tying the game at three runs a piece.

Two hits, two RBIs, her first career triple and walk-off single. That’s a near-perfect way to begin your last series at home.

But if Romaine had a near-perfect start to her final series, so did Norman.

The senior Tipton, Missouri, native pitched a complete game but made three crucial mistakes in the first three innings. Three pitches got away from Norman, and all three ended in solo home runs as the Gamecocks took a 3-0 lead in the third inning.

“Coach just told me to go right at them, they are going to want to hit the long ball, that’s what they are looking for,” Norman said. “I was just trying to not play into their hands after that point.”

But from there, Norman took over the game. She did not allow a hit the rest of the game and finished with a career-high 10 strikeouts while giving up just four hits and walking one batter.

The key to maintaining that success into the later innings was her control of the plate. Anderson said Norman was able to pitch in all four parts of the plate with ease.

“She has great movement and when she stays relaxed the ball is pretty nasty,” Anderson said.

After South Carolina went up 3-0, Missouri answered with two runs in the bottom of the third on a Wert single and Kara Decker single.

Then Romaine came up with her triple and another walk-off in the town that despite being halfway across the country from her real hometown of Chino Hills, California, has become like home to her now.

“That’s what it is all about this time of year, it’s about the seniors and giving them a chance to play one more game,” Anderson said. “We talked about honoring the seniors in their last home weekend and then as you continue through the playoffs it’s just like, let’s get them one more game.”

Romaine might have forgotten to run to second base Friday, but she’ll have a few more chances before her career is over.

