The William Chrisman girls soccer team closed out their Suburban Middle Seven Conference schedule on a high note.

The Bears notched their seventh shutout of the season to improve to 15-3 overall and 10-2 in conference play following a 5-0 win over Raytown Tuesday.

Emma Gervy led the Chrisman offense with two goals and two assists.

Tierra Lopez added a pair of scores, Katie Laughlin had one goal and Celeste Cummins notched an assist.

LEE’S SUMMIT WEST 1, BLUE SPRINGS SOUTH 0: The Jaguars couldn’t get their offense going as they fell to 12-6 overall and 5-4 in the conference after a loss to the conference-leading Titans Tuesday in Suburban Big Six Conference action.

West scored the only goal in the 27th minute.

“We played great team defense and had good goalkeeping from Abi Carino,” South coach Todd Findley said. “Lee’s Summit West is the real deal, so good with their possession and attack. They’ve won conference again this year, but we’re proud that we gave them their only conference loss earlier in the year. Although, we were out-possessed and out-shot, we were able to keep it close and get a few good looks at the goal.”

KEARNEY 2, GRAIN VALLEY 0: Eagles head coach said his team showed a lot of effort but still came up short in a loss against Suburban Small Seven Conference rival Kearney Tuesday.

Kearney (16-2, 12-0), which is ranked fourth in the Class 3 state poll, scored in the 21st and 40th minute.

"I am very happy with the effort our girls showed tonight,” said Grain Valley coach Tyler Nichol, whose team fell to 11-8 overall and 7-4 in the conference. “With the conference race already being wrapped up, tonight was more about staying healthy and getting some young players some varsity playing time. Kearney is a loaded team. They are the favorite to make a deep state run and we have played them tough twice.”

PLEASANT HILL 3, OAK GROVE 1: The Panthers mustered just one goal in a loss to the Chicks Tuesday.

Mary Delgado scored the lone goal for the Panthers (16-3, 7-2), which had its nine-game winning streak snapped.