The Kansas City Mavericks announced their home schedule for the 2019-20 ECHL regular season Monday. The Mavericks enter their sixth season in the ECHL and 11th overall season in franchise history. All home games start at 7:05 p.m. unless noted on schedule.

October

• Saturday, October 12: vs. Indy Fuel

• Friday, October 25: vs. Toledo Walleye

• Saturday, October 26: vs. Toledo Walleye

November

• Friday, November 1: vs. Rapid City Rush

• Saturday, November 2: vs. Wichita Thunder

• Friday, November 8: vs. Utah Grizzlies

• Saturday, November 9: vs. Utah Grizzlies

• Monday, November 11: vs. Wichita Thunder (6:05 p.m. faceoff, Veterans Day)

• Saturday, November 16: vs. Rapid City Rush

• Tuesday, November 19: vs. Allen Americans (10:35 a.m. faceoff, Kids Day)

December

• Friday, December 6: vs. Wichita Thunder

• Saturday, December 7: vs. Fort Wayne Komets

• Tuesday, December 10: vs. Indy Fuel

• Friday, December 20: vs. Utah Grizzlies

• Saturday, December 21: vs. Tulsa Oilers

• Tuesday, December 31: vs. Wichita Thunder (New Year’s Eve)

January

• Saturday, January 18: vs. Allen Americans

• Friday, January 24: vs. Idaho Steelheads

• Saturday, January 25: vs. Idaho Steelheads

• Tuesday, January 28: vs. Kalamazoo Wings

• Friday, January 31: vs. Tulsa Oilers

February

• Saturday, February 1: vs. Tulsa Oilers

• Friday, February 7: vs. Tulsa Oilers

• Saturday, February 8: vs. Allen Americans

• Tuesday, February 11: vs. Wichita Thunder

• Friday, February 14: vs. Utah Grizzlies

• Saturday, February 15: vs. Utah Grizzlies

• Saturday, February 29: vs. Kalamazoo Wings

March

• Friday, March 6: vs. Allen Americans

• Saturday, March 7: vs. Wichita Thunder

• Sunday, March 8: vs. Wichita Thunder (4:05 p.m. faceoff)

• Friday, March 13: vs. Tulsa Oilers

• Sunday, March 15: vs. Tulsa Oilers (4:05 p.m. faceoff)

• Saturday, March 21: vs. Rapid City Rush

• Tuesday, March 24: vs. Rapid City Rush

April

• Wednesday, April 1: vs. Allen Americans