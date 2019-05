AREA CALENDAR

SATURDAY, MAY 18

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS

Class 2 Sectionals/Quarterfinals

At Lee’s Summit North High School

9 a.m. — Quarterfinal: Lee’s Summit North vs. Springfield Kickapoo-Joplin winner

HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD

8 a.m. — Fort Osage, Truman, William Chrisman at Class 5 Sectional 4 meet, William Chrisman High School

9:30 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North at Class 5 Sectional 3 meet, Fort Zumwalt West High School, O’Fallon

9:30 a.m. — Grain Valley, Oak Grove at Class 4 Sectional 4 meet, Odessa High School

TUESDAY, MAY 21

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Class 5 State Sectionals

4 p.m. — Blue Springs South vs. Rockhurst at Kansas City Urban Youth Academy

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

Class 4 State Sectionals

6 p.m. — Blue Springs at Lee’s Summit North

Class 3 State Sectionals

5 p.m. — Kearney at Grain Valley

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s TV/radio highlights

Saturday’s Television

• Hockey: IIHF Men’s World Championship: U.S. vs. Denmark, 5 a.m., NHL (Comcast 276)

• Tennis: ATP/WTA Rome, 5 a.m., 10 a.m., TENNIS (277)

• Soccer: Bundesliga: Eintracht Frankfurt at Bayern Munich, 8:30 a.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• Soccer: Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund at Borussia Monchengladbach, 8:30 a.m., FS1 (43)

• Rugby: Pro14 semifinal: Munster at Leinster, 9 a.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Hockey: IIHF Men’s World Championship: Canada vs. Germany, 9 a.m., NHL (276)

• Golf: PGA Championship, 10 a.m., TNT (51)

• Soccer: Italian Serie A: Cagliari at Genoa, 10:55 a.m., ESPN News (102)

• College softball: NCAA Tournament, 11 a.m., ESPN (13)

• College softball: NCAA Tournament, 11 a.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College baseball: Rutgers at Indiana, 11 a.m., BTN (255)

• College lacrosse: NCAA quarterfinal: Maryland vs. Virginia, 11 a.m., ESPNU (269)

• College baseball: Mississippi at Tennessee, 11 a.m., SEC (284)

• College baseball: Wake Forest at Clemson, 11:30 a.m., FSKC-Plus (925)

• MLB: Tampa Bay at New York Yankees, noon, MLB (272)

• College baseball: Seton Hall at St. John’s, noon, CBSSN (274)

• Golf: PGA Championship, 1 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• College softball: NCAA Tournament, 1 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Golf: LPGA European Tour Las Reserva de Sotogrande Invitational, 1 p.m., GOLF (27)

• College softball: NCAA Tournament, 1 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Hockey: IIHF Men’s World Championship: Switzerland vs. Sweden, 1 p.m., NHL (276)

• College lacrosse: NCAA quarterfinal: Notre Dame vs. Duke, 1:30 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College baseball: Kansas State at Kansas, 2 p.m., KMCI 38 (5)

• Cycling: Tour of California, 2 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Golf: U.S. Senior Women’s Open, 2 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Horse racing: Preakness early races, 2 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• College baseball: Michigan at Nebraska, 2 p.m., BTN (255)

• College baseball: Arkansas at Texas A&M, 2 p.m., SEC (284)

• MLS: Chicago at San Jose, 2:30 p.m., KUKC-UNI (17)

• College softball: NCAA Tournament, 3 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College softball: NCAA Tournament, 3 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• MLB: Colorado at Philadelphia, 3 p.m., MLB (272)

• College tennis: NCAA Championships, 3 p.m., TENNIS (277)

• College baseball: North Carolina State at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• Hockey: CHL Memorial Cup: Rouyn-Noranda at Guelph, 3:30 p.m., NHL (276)

• Horse racing: Preakness Stakes, 4 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Motorsports: Indianapolis 500 qualifying, 4 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• College softball: NCAA Tournament, 5 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Motorsports: NASCAR All-Star Open, 5 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Swimming: TYR Pro Series: Bloomington, Indiana, 5 p.m., 8 p.m., OLY (208)

• Major League Rugby: Seattle at Glendale, 5 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• College softball: NCAA Tournament, 5 p.m., SEC (284)

• MLB: Chicago at Washington, 6 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• Women’s college lacrosse: NCAA quarterfinal: Denver vs. Maryland, 6 p.m., BTN (255)

• Soccer: Liga MX semifinal: Monterrey vs. Tigres UANL, 6:30 p.m., KUKC-UNI (17)

• College baseball: TCU at Texas Tech, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• Motorsports: NASCAR All-Star Race, 7 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College softball: NCAA Tournament, 7 p.m., SEC (284)

• College softball: NCAA Tournament, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• MLS: Vancouver at Sporting Kansas City, 7:30 p.m., FSKC-Plus (925)

• NBA playoffs: Western Conference finals: Golden State at Portland, 8 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Boxing: Deontay Wilder vs. Dominic Breazeale, 8 p.m., SHOW (218)

• MLB: Royals at Los Angeles Angels, 9 p.m., FSKC (48), FS1 (43)

• College softball: NCAA Tournament, 10 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

Saturday’s Radio

• MLS: Vancouver at Sporting Kansas City, 7:30 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

• MLB: Royals at Los Angeles Angels, 9:07 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)

Sunday’s Television

• Tennis: ATP/WTA Rome/Strasbourg, 6 a.m., 11:30 a.m., TENNIS (277)

• Hockey: IIHF Men’s World Championship: U.S. vs. Germany, 9 a.m., NHL (276)

• Golf: PGA Championship, 10 a.m., TNT (51)

• Motorsports: Indianapolis 500 qualifying, 11 a.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• College softball: NCAA Tournament, 11 a.m., ESPN (13)

• College softball: NCAA Tournament, 11 a.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College lacrosse: NCAA quarterfinal: Loyola (Md.) vs. Penn State, 11 a.m., ESPNU (269)

• College softball: NCAA Tournament, 11 a.m., SEC (284)

• College baseball: SWAC championship, 11:30 a.m., ESPN News (102)

• MLB: Houston at Boston, noon, MLB (272)

• Golf: PGA Championship, 1 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• College softball: NCAA Tournament, 1 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College softball: NCAA Tournament, 1 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Golf: LPGA European Tour Las Reserva de Sotogrande Invitational, 1 p.m., GOLF (27)

• Badminton: Sudirman Cup: Indonesia vs. England, 1 p.m., OLY (208)

• Hockey: IIHF Men’s World Championship: Russia vs. Switzerland, 1 p.m., NHL (276)

• College softball: NCAA Tournament, 1 p.m., SEC (284)

• College lacrosse: NCAA quarterfinal: Yale vs. Pennsylvania, 1:30 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• NHL: Western Conference finals: St. Louis at San Jose, 2 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Golf: U.S. Senior Women’s Open, 2 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Motorsports: Indianapolis 500 qualifying, 2 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• College tennis: NCAA Championships, 2 p.m., TENNIS (277)

• College softball: NCAA Tournament, 3 p.m., ESPN (13)

• MLB: Royals at Los Angeles Angels, 3 p.m., FSKC (48), FS1 (43)

• College softball: NCAA Tournament, 3 p.m., SEC (284)

• College softball: NCAA Tournament, 3:30 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• MLS: Atlanta United at New York Red Bulls, 4 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Badminton: Sudirman Cup: China vs. Malaysia, 4 p.m., OLY (208)

• College softball: NCAA Tournament, 4 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College softball: NCAA Tournament, 5 p.m., SEC (284)

• MLB: Chicago Cubs at Washington, 6 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College softball: NCAA Tournament, 6 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• NBA playoffs: Eastern Conference finals: Milwaukee at Toronto, 6 p.m., TNT (51)

• College softball: NCAA Tournament, 6 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• Hockey: CHL Memorial Cup: Halifax at Guelph, 6 p.m., NHL (276)

• Motorsports: NHRA Richmond, 6:30 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College softball: NCAA Tournament, 7 p.m., SEC (284)

• College softball: NCAA Tournament, 8 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College softball: NCAA Tournament, 8:30 p.m., SEC (284)

• Pro beach volleyball: AVP Houston, 10 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• College softball: NCAA Tournament, 10:30 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Soccer: UEFA European U-17 Championship, 10:30 p.m., ESPNU (269)

Sunday’s Radio

• NHL playoffs: Western Conference finals: St. Louis at San Jose, 2 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)

• MLB: Royals at Los Angeles Angels, 3 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)

• MLB: Chicago Cubs at Washington, 6 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

Monday’s Television

• Tennis: ATP Geneva/Lyon/WTA Strasbourg, 5 a.m., TENNIS (277)

• Hockey: IIHF Men’s World Championship: Latvia vs. Sweden, 9 a.m., NHL (276)

• Women’s college golf: NCAA Championships, noon, GOLF (27)

• MLB: Boston at Toronto, noon, MLB (272)

• Badminton: Sudirman Cup: Japan vs. Russia, 1 p.m., OLY (208)

• Hockey: IIHF Men’s World Championship: Canada vs. Denmark, 1 p.m., NHL (276)

• College tennis: NCAA Championships, 3 p.m., TENNIS (277)

• Badminton: Sudirman Cup: England vs. Denmark, 4 p.m., OLY (208)

• Hockey: CHL Memorial Cup: Rouyn-Noranda vs. Prince Albert, 6 p.m., NHL (276)

• Gymnastics: FIG World Challenge Cup: China, 7 p.m., OLY (208)

• MLB: Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 7 p.m., MLB (272)

• NBA playoffs: Western Conference finals: Golden State at Portland, 8 p.m., ESPN (13)