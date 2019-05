AREA CALENDAR

FRIDAY, MAY 24

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS

9 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North at Class 2 Missouri State High School Singles/Doubles Championships

HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD

9:30 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Fort Osage, Lee’s Summit North, Truman, William Chrisman at Class 5 Missouri State High School Championships, Adkins Stadium, Jefferson City High School

9:30 a.m. — Grain Valley, Oak Grove, Van Horn at at Class 4 Missouri State High School Championships, Adkins Stadium, Jefferson City High School

SATURDAY, MAY 25

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

Class 4 State Quarterfinals

1 p.m. — Liberty at Lee’s Summit North

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS

9 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North at Class 2 Missouri State High School Singles/Doubles Championships

HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD

9:30 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Fort Osage, Lee’s Summit North, Truman, William Chrisman at Class 5 Missouri State High School Championships, Adkins Stadium, Jefferson City High School

9:30 a.m. — Grain Valley, Oak Grove, Van Horn at at Class 4 Missouri State High School Championships, Adkins Stadium, Jefferson City High School

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s TV/radio highlights

Wednesday’s Television

• Tennis: ATP Geneva/Lyon/WTA Strasbourg, 5 a.m., TENNIS (Comcast 277)

• College baseball: Big Ten Tournament: Illinois vs. Maryland, 9 a.m., BTN (255)

• College baseball: Big 12 Tournament: West Virginia vs. Kansas, 9 a.m., FSKC-Plus (925)

• College baseball: SEC Tournament: Texas A&M vs. Georgia, 9:30 a.m., SEC (284)

• Women’s college golf: NCAA Championships: Team Match Play, 11 a.m., 3 p.m., GOLF (27)

• MLB: Royals at St. Louis, noon, FSKC (48)

• MLB: Oakland at Cleveland, noon, MLB (272)

• College baseball: Big 12 Tournament: Texas Tech vs. Kansas State, 12:30 p.m., FSKC-Plus (925)

• Badminton: Sudirman Cup: China vs. India, 1 p.m., OLY (208)

• College baseball: Big Ten Tournament: Michigan vs. Ohio State, 1 p.m., BTN (255)

• College baseball: SEC Tournament: Arkansas vs. Mississippi, 1 p.m., SEC (284)

• Motorsports: NASCAR K&N Series, 3 p.m., 6 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• MLB: Arizona at San Diego, 3 p.m., MLB (272)

• College tennis: NCAA Championships, 3 p.m., TENNIS (277)

• Badminton: Sudirman Cup: Indonesia vs. Denmark, 4 p.m., OLY (208)

• College baseball: Big 12 Tournament: Baylor vs. Oklahoma, 4 p.m., FSKC-Plus (925)

• College baseball: SEC Tournament: Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee or Auburn, 4:30 p.m., SEC (284)

• College baseball: Big Ten Tournament: Indiana vs. Iowa, 5 p.m., BTN (255)

• Bowling: PBA Playoffs quarterfinals, 6 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Junior hockey: CHL Memorial Cup: Halifax vs. Rouyn-Noranda, 6 p.m., NHL (276)

• MLB: Royals at St. Louis, 6:30 p.m., FSKC (48)

• Soccer: USL: Nashville SC at Birmingham Legion FC, 7 p.m., ESPN News (102)

• MLB: Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 7 p.m., MLB (272)

• College baseball: Big 12 Tournament: Oklahoma State vs. TCU, 7:30 p.m., FSKC-Plus (925)

• Boxing: Terence Crawford vs. Amir Khan, 8 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College baseball: SEC Tournament: Mississippi State vs. LSU or South Carolina, 8 p.m., SEC (284)

• College baseball: Big Ten Tournament: Minnesota vs. Nebraska, 9 p.m., BTN (255)

• MLB: Atlanta at San Francisco (in progress), 10 p.m., MLB (272)

Wednesday’s Radio

• MLB: Royals at St. Louis, 12:15 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)

• MLB: Royals at St. Louis, 6:45 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)