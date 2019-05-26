It wasn’t the day Hickman’s Cortney Watkins envisioned, but it still was incredibly rewarding.

The Kewpie senior standout competed in three solo events at the MSHSAA Class 5 state track and field championships Saturday at Battle High School.

Watkins began his day with the only false start in the 110-meter hurdles — a discipline he was a favorite to medal in.

After the pistol fired for a second time and the crowd let out a huge gasp, Watkins didn’t think he was the one who started early.

But the truth soon settled in as a MSHSAA official removed him from the race. Watkins walked away without a problem but quickly found a nearby football sled to let out his frustrations and was consoled by teammates.

“That’s unfortunate because I know how hard we both worked for this and I was looking forward to racing him one last time,” Rock Bridge’s Martez Manuel said about Watkins’ early start.

Manuel went on to win the race by less than one-hundredth of a second.

Things nearly went from bad to worse for Watkins as he next competed in the long jump. After his first attempt of 23 feet, 1/2 inch (good enough for fourth place), Watkins' calves cramped up.

He spent an hour in the trainer’s room trying to recover and putting electrolytes in his body.

At the end of those 60 minutes came the first call for Watkins’ specialty event, the 300-meter hurdles.

Watkins warmed up and tested out his legs and gave his coaches a thumbs up. He proceeded to win the discipline by nearly a second with a time of 37.54.

“I was kind of unsure getting in the blocks,” Watkins said about the 300 hurdles. “I didn't expect anything out of that race. ... I didn't expect to sprint the whole way. It was more of just like a jog to me.”

Watkins finally got to the top of the podium and walked across the field to meet Hickman head coach Stewart Johnson.

Johnson had to wipe away tears from under his sunglasses after hugging Watkins.

“The guy is a talent,” Johnson said of Watkins. “We’ve been blessed to have him here for four years. It's just amazing.

“That's our team, that's the epitome of our team.”

Watkins now heads to Pittsburg State to continue his track career.

“I had a little bit of hardships today, but it still doesn’t deter what I did,” Watkins said. “I’m a hard worker, I don’t stop — keep going, all gas, no brakes.”

Other Kewpies to make the podium Saturday include Emma Chapman, who in her first year of high jumping took second in the state.

Karly Parcell and Zaida Williams took second and third place, respectively, in the discus throw. Chandler Gibbens took third and fourth, respectively, in the 3,200- and 1,600-meter runs.

>> BRUINS TAKE THIRD: The Rock Bridge boys finished in the bronze-medal position in the team standings with 48 points.

Manuel represented the lone individual state championship for the Bruins.

“I was really eager to get out in the first one, then the false start happened, I knew it wasn't me,” Manuel said. “So I just calmed down, breathed and then I just got back in my lane and ran the second race.”

Manuel had to come from behind to win the race and trailed Lee’s Summit’s Johnny Brackins as late as the final hurdle.

The Missouri football commit made one final lunge that vaulted him to the top of the podium.

“He was obviously extremely gun-shy when he had to start that 110 final after the unfortunate occurrence with Cortney and so he had to really come from behind,” Rock Bridge head coach Neal Blackburn said.

“Doesn’t matter the time, I'm just happy that I ran the best race I could in that moment and got the job done and got some hardware,” Manuel added. “So I’m thankful for that.”

The Bruins ended the day with a third-place finish in the 4x400-meter relay to secure a top-three team finish for the second straight season.

“It’s always a special place to be,” Blackburn said. “You never take for granted to get up on the podium and be one of the top four teams. It's a tough, tough thing to do and so it’s a huge accomplishment.”

>> WILSON SHINES: Rock Bridge’s Tyra Wilson represented 38 individual points for the Bruin girls.

She won the triple jump, 300-meter hurdles, 100-meter dash and finished second in the 200-meter dash.

“It was a phenomenal day,” Blackburn said. “It’s a lot of races in one day and along with having to do some jumps. That’s a lot of work on your legs and for her to go out and execute and then get class and state records as well ... we thought she was good last year, she upped it a whole other notch this year. It's exciting to see her development has kicked in.”

Blackburn said the sophomore will continue to do what makes the most sense for her abilities.

“It feels amazing,” Wilson said about her performance. “I don't know if I have the words, honestly. I'm speechless. ... This makes me want to keep going and get better.”

