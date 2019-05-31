For three days starting Monday evening, the second standout Spartans baseball player of the past seven years will be waiting to learn if his name has been chosen to begin a journey playing baseball at the professional level.

Tanner Wetrich, a 2015 Moberly High School graduate that earned all-state honors in both baseball and basketball, closed out his collegiate baseball career less than two weeks ago at University of Iowa .

His skill and performance endeavors as the Hawkeyes starting shortstop caught the attention from seven professional scouts was good enough to have his name entered for the 2019 Major League Baseball Draft.

Wetrich said Thursday that he has had multiple visits with scouts representing Detroit Tigers and Oakland Athletics. Other organizations that has expressed interest in Tanner have been associated with the St. Louis Cardinals, Texas Rangers, New York Yankees, Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers.

“It's exciting. I feel I had a decent enough year to be fairly optimistic about the possibility of getting drafted. If it happens, it happens and that would be great,” Tanner said. “If not, then I move on with my plans to play summer ball with an independent league. After the draft, I will also look to see if I can sign as a free agent with one of the baseball organizations and work my way in that way.”

This year's MLB daft is held June 3-5 at Secaucus. N.J. The first two rounds of 40 will be televised live on Major League Baseball Network starting at 5 p.m. Monday, and all rounds can be viewed online at mlb.com. Rounds 3-10 begins at noon Tuesday and the remaining draft rounds start at 11 a.m. in rapid succession Wednesday.

From a list of several thousand top baseball players at the high school and college levels listed annually in the draft, only about 1,200 of them are selected and offered a contract. Moberly's other recent MLB draft entree is Corey Embree, a 2011 Spartans graduate who was selected and signed by the LA Dodgers in 2012.

Tanner said if his name is not called by next Wednesday afternoon, he wants to play at least one more season and will look to do so at the semi-pro level of independent league ball. His close to home interests lie with the Gateway Grizzlies located at Sauget, Ill., River City Rascals at O'Fallon, Mo. or the Kansas City T-Bones. However, if he is accepted on the roster of such an organization that takes him farther away from Moberly, Wetrich said he's willing to pack his bags and follow.

His backup plan is in place for him to return to the University of Iowa to finish his college studies and earn his degree in sports management with a minor in business and coaching. Tanner said he would pursue a career path of working in the front office of a professional sports organization and become involved with player development.

Wetrich was the Iowa Hawkeyes starting shortstop this past 2019 spring season and batted .263 (46-175) as he led the team in home runs with seven and was second best in stolen bases having nine. Tanner collected eight doubles, two triples and had 28 RBIs while playing in the Big 10 Conference.

“My most memorable game was two weeks ago when we played at the University of Maryland (May 18, a 10-8 loss). We were behind 4-1 in the fourth inning when I hit a 3-run homer to tie it up, and in the 8th inning we were down 8-4 when I came up and I smacked a grand slam homer,” Tanner said. “That was two home runs in the same game. They were big ones, and it was incredible.”

The Hawkeyes run through the conference tournament ended Friday, May 24 with a 3-0 loss to Minnesota in the consolation quarterfinals. Iowa opened the tournament held at Omaha, Neb. With a 4-2 upset victory against top-seed Indiana and then lost 11-1 to Nebraska.

Iowa's overall baseball record was 31-24 and in Big 10 Conference play the Hawkeyes finished at 12-12.

“The technology Iowa had for the baseball program is something that I'd never seen and it really helped me improve my game. The kind of technology the program had was new and something like one of only five other college programs in the country had,” Tanner said. “I am happy to have gone to play college ball at Iowa.”

Among the playing destination highlights Wetrich had with the Hawkeyes was playing four games at Honolulu, Hawaii on Feb. 22-24, and last August when Iowa represented the U.S. by participating in the World University Games held at Taiwan.

“Those games played at Taiwan was a culture shock to me. I rarely went out of the state of Missouri until college and that was my first time out of the country. It's a whole different kind of world over there and it shocked me about their lifestyle. We spent about two weeks over there and I was glad when we got back home. I can really appreciate life here in the USA,” Wetrich said. “The trip to Hawaii was neat. A buddy I knew from my freshman college year of ball lives there and I got caught up with him. He was able to take me to different parts of the island and show me how people live and what the culture is like there so that was really cool.”

He transferred from Mineral Area College at Park Hills, Mo. for his junior year to Iowa University and played both outfield and shortstop and finished his first year at the NCAA Division I level batting .224 (17-76).

After his high school graduation, the son of Tim and Shawn Wetrich spent his 2015-16 freshman college year at William Woods University in Fulton.

Tanner's younger brother Braedan graduated from Moberly two weeks ago and he accepted a basketball scholarship to play for the hometown Greyhounds of Moberly Area Community College this fall.