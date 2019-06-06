Diamond freshman pitcher Madi Bentley earned all-state second team honors, becoming one of eight freshmen to receive such recognition during spring softball this past season.
Bentley led the Lady Wildcats to a 15-9 overall record and Class 1, District 11 championship game appearance. The Lady Wildcats lost a 4-0 game against Mount Vernon, who placed fourth in the state and posted a 21-11 overall record.
Bentley dueled with Mount Vernon all-state first team pitcher Katelyn Kotlarz at 1-0 until Mount Vernon took advantage of a pair of Diamond errors to score three runs in the sixth.
Diamond head coach Kelsey Parrish touched on Bentley’s competitive spirit during an interview following that district title game.
“I’m very proud of her,” Parrish said. “I hated to ask her to throw two in a row (Diamond beat Sarcoxie 6-5 in the semifinals). She never complained. I kept asking her, ‘Are you OK? Are you OK? Are you OK?’ She finally told me to stop asking her, she’ll get the job done, so she did a really good job.”
Bentley gave one of her most dominant performances in the district quarters against Verona.
She allowed no runs on one hit and recorded 17 strikeouts and five walks over six innings. Bentley struck out three in five of her six innings and the only non-strikeout came on a groundout to start the sixth. After just four innings, Bentley had struck out 13 of the first 14 batters she faced.
In addition, Bentley came through with three hits against Verona, highlighted by a pair of doubles, and she both scored and drove in a run.
ALL-STATE SPRING SOFTBALL
FIRST TEAM
P: Kaileigh Dirden, Scott City
P: Sami Huck, Potosi
P: Alyson Marcum, Bernie
P: Aleah Paxton, Lincoln
P: Katelyn Kotlarz, Mount Vernon
P: Ayden Shannon, Wellington Napoleon
C: Rylee Venable, Scott City
C: Emily Shipman, Forsyth
C: Bree Shannon, Wellington Napoleon
IF: Kyra Jaco, Kennett
IF: Kennedy Coleman, Potosi
IF: Hayley Frank, Strafford
IF: Mallory Gazaway, Liberal
IF: Brooke Conner, Sweet Springs
IF: Lauren Eagle, Sweet Springs
IF: Abby Henson, Pleasant Hope
OF: Lyndsey Hood, Mount Vernon
OF: Tommi Gardner, Mountain Grove
OF: Katie Shuffler, Malden
OF: Madison Bolten, Wellington Napoleon
UT: Emma Eaton, Potosi
DP: Anell Harris, Kennett
SECOND TEAM
P: Kaitlin Garrett, Plato
P: Lauren Schallert, Purdy
P: Madi Bentley, Diamond
P: Kylee Winfrey, Sweet Springs
P: Jaydin Lee, Pleasant Hope
P: Sydney Litton, Potosi
C: Taylor Anthony, Bernie
C: Maleiah Parker, La Monte
C: Ella Dougherty, Skyline
IF: Emerson Bates, Wellington Napoleon
IF: Kennady Keating, Adrian
IF: Kaylee Payne, Oran
IF: Jess Hulsey, Park Hills Central
IF: Danielle Cutbirth, Crane
IF: Michaela McChesney, Mount Vernon
OF: Katie Robinson, Crane
OF: Lindey Oehrke, La Monte
OF: Ally Kelly, Park Hills Central
OF: Katelyn Stewart, Pleasant Hope
UT: Sydney Vaught, Sweet Springs
DP: Rachel Essary, Forsyth
DP: Haley Mackey, Lincoln