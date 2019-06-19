Former Moberly Area Community College men's assistant basketball coach Jason Owens was hired Monday by Southeast Missouri State University at Cape Girardeau to be an assistant coach for the NCAA Division I program during the 2019-2020 season.

SEMO head coach is Rick Ray and the Redhawks finished at 10-21 overall last season and went 5-13 in the Ohio Valley Conference.

“I'm definitely blessed to work with coach Ray and his staff,” Owens said in a press release. “I'm excited and thankful for this opportunity coach Ray has given to me. I am ready to roll up my sleeves and work hard to help make our guys and this program better every day.”

Owens spent the last two seasons serving as an assistant coach under Kim Anderson at NCAA Div. II Pittsburgh State University, Kansas.

A native of Detroit, Michigan, Owens spent three seasons as Moberly Greyhounds assistant under head coach Patrick Smith from 2014-17. During his tenure at MACC, Owens helped the program achieve a 72-26 record.