Cade Schupp gave up just two hits and struck out 12 batters in four innings to lead Medical Arts past Glasgow 15-0 in Junior Babe Ruth action Tuesday night at Twillman field in Harley park.

In the nightcap, New Franklin broke a 4-4 tie after six by plating two runs in the top half of the seventh to beat A&W by a score of 6-4.

Medical Arts, improving to 5-4 on the season, opened the game with six runs in the bottom half of the first and then sent three runs across in each of the second, third and fourth innings of play to win by the mercy rule.

Medical Arts also out-hit Glasgow 10-2, with Chandler Stonecipher going 3-for-3 with two singles, one double and one RBI. Dalton Ivy also doubled and drove in three runs while Schupp added a single and four RBIs, Cameron Poulsen, Bret Thompson and Jake Pickens each with one single and one RBI and Memphis Waibel and Colby Caton each with one single.

For Glasgow, who dropped to 1-4 on the season, Trevor Sanders and Alan Westhues each had one single.

Westhues also took the loss on the mound for Glasgow and gave up 12 runs-two earned-on nine hits and two walks while striking out four batters.

In the second game, A&W jumped out on top with one run in the bottom half of the first only to have New Franklin rally back with one run in the second to tie the game at 1-all. Then, after both teams put up two runs in the fourth, New Franklin came back and tacked on another run in the fifth to go up 4-3. A&W answered with a run in its half of the sixth only to have New Franklin add two more runs in the seventh for the victory.

Keaton Eads picked up the win in relief for New Franklin while Ethan Watson took the loss for A&W.

Jake Marshall started the game for New Franklin, 9-1, and gave up one run on two hits and two walks while striking out five batters in three innings. Clayton Wilmsmeyer then came in and pitched two innings in relief and allowed two runs on three hits while striking out two. Then, to finish the game, Eads pitched two innings and surrendered one run on two hits and two walks while striking out five batters.

For A&W, Jack Marsh pitched the first-four innings and allowed three runs on one hit and two walks while striking out four. Cameron Ray then came in and pitched 2 2/3 innings in relief and issued one run on four hits and two walks while striking out four batters. Then, to finish the game, Watson pitched 1/3 inning and yielded two runs on three walks while striking out one.

Sawyer Felton had two singles and one RBI to lead all hitters for New Franklin. Jake Marshall finished the game with one double while Eads had one single and two RBIs, Zach Roth with one single and one RBI and Landon Belstle with one RBI.