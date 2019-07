After five years at the helm of the Linn County Mustangs' boys basketball team, Jason White has officially accepted the head coaching position in Atlanta.

The Mustangs were a four-win team before White began his half-decade stint. White was 87-52 with the Mustangs. He led his team on an improbable state semifinal run this past season.

White walks into an Atlanta program that has won just six games in the past three years.