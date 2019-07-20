COLUMBIA, Mo. – Missouri volleyball coaches Wayne and Susan Kreklow are retiring from the program they ran for 19 seasons.

The university announced Thursday that assistant coach Joshua Taylor will be interim coach for the upcoming season.

Last year, Missouri went 24-8 and lost in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Susan Kreklow was head coach from 2000 to 2004. Her husband moved from assistant to head coach in 2005, and Susan remained one of his top assistants.

Together they had 413 wins and led Missouri to 15 NCAA Tournaments, reaching the second round 10 times, the Sweet 16 four times and the Elite Eight once.

Before moving to Missouri, the Kreklows led Columbia College volleyball to NAIA national championships in 1998 and 1999, with a combined 85-0 record those two seasons.