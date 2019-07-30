NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Akira Levy has joined the Vanderbilt women's basketball team as a transfer from Missouri in a return to her home state.

The 5-foot-8 guard tore a ligament in her right knee in February. Vanderbilt coach Stephanie White said Monday that Levy will spend this season getting healthy.

She started four games for Missouri last season, averaging 15.8 minutes and shooting 48.1 percent. She originally chose Missouri over Vanderbilt and Ohio State.

Levy is from Baxter, Tennessee. She led Upperman High to three straight finals in the state championships and the Class AA titles in 2017 and 2018. She was the tournament MVP each time.