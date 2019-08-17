Less than a year after making its fourth consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance under then-coach Wayne Kreklow, the Missouri volleyball team found itself in uncharted territory Friday night.

In front of an estimated crowd of 1,000 spectators for the annual Black and Gold scrimmage at the Hearnes Center, interim head coach Joshua Taylor made his unofficial debut at the helm.

The gold team handled the black squad in the first two sets, winning 25-20 and 25-16. In the third game, the black pulled out a 19-17 thriller.

"It’s great to see our fans back in the Hearnes Center,” said Taylor, who took over following Kreklow's retirement last month. “For the team, it’s good to see how the players react to live action in front of a crowd for the first time in a while. Especially our new freshmen. This controlled scrimmage allows us to experiment with some different rotations and lineups. We’ll continue to practice hard and get some more valuable work in next Saturday in our exhibition match at Kansas State.”

Ranked No. 26 this preseason by the American Volleyball Coaches Association, the Tigers — with their core intact from a year ago — expect to prove they belong among the best in the country, junior Kylie Deberg said. Deberg was recently named to the All-Southeastern Conference preseason team.

“Once we figure out our team and play for each other I think we can be really good,” said Deberg, a 6-foot-4 outside hitter. "I expect to be more of a leader and hold people accountable and hold myself accountable. Last year I kind of had a problem holding myself accountable so I am getting better at that this year.”

Deberg and juniors Leketor Member-Meneh and Dariana Hollingsworth-Santana each had nine kills in the exhibition match. Redshirt sophomore Jaden Newsome finished the scrimmage with a team-high 28 assists, 10 digs and two total blocks.

Member-Meneh agreed the team remains under construction but said key pieces are in place for the Tigers coming off a 24-win campaign.

“Obviously every beginning of the season is a work in progress, but I think we definitely have the talent,” Member-Meneh said. “We all bond with each other pretty well. I think just implementing that on the court, using the experience that we had last season — given that it’s basically the same team minus, like, two people. We really have high expectations for this season and I think we are going to accomplish those expectations.”

Member-Meneh said the transition to Taylor has been smooth after longtime coach Kreklow announced his retirement weeks before the Tigers' first practice.

Kreklow and his wife, Susan, took over the program in 2000 and amassed 413 wins with a .680 winning percentage. The Kreklows guided Missouri to 15 NCAA Tournaments, reaching the second round 10 times, the Sweet 16 four times and the Elite Eight once.

“Coach Taylor was on our staff last year and the year before so he has always been around and he has always been implementing things,” Member-Meneh said. “It’s not like he was a silent assistant coach, he was very active in coaching us and implementing drills in practice, so I don’t think it is much different than before because the Taylors did a lot then. The only difference is that Wayne and Susan are just not here, which is sad. I still love them and I still miss them.”

Taylor, whose wife, Molly Taylor (Kreklow), is a former MU All-American and now an assistant, said he feels like his philosophy is a little different than his predecessor, Molly's uncle.

“Wayne was around the game for so long and he was so seasoned, and I am fresh out of playing with a couple of volleyball teams," Joshua Taylor said. "I think volleyball is continuously changing, even since I stopped playing to now. Volleyball has changed. I think we are different coaches but obviously he had some pretty good success so I am hoping I have the same.”

Missouri is scheduled to play Kansas State in an exhibition match at 3 p.m. next Saturday in Manhattan, Kansas.