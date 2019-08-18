Participants will learn basic kayaking safety, techniques, and terminology from trained MDC staff. The training will include plenty of time on the water, with a chance to leisurely paddle around an area lake to get comfortable with kayaking. Kayaks, paddles, and personal flotation devices (PFDs) will be provided.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will offer an opportunity to learn basics of kayaking from 6 – 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 20. The clinic will take place at Rocky Fork Lakes Conservation Area, 1520 Peabody Road, just north of Columbia.

Participants will learn basic kayaking safety, techniques, and terminology from trained MDC staff. The training will include plenty of time on the water, with a chance to leisurely paddle around an area lake to get comfortable with kayaking. Kayaks, paddles, and personal flotation devices (PFDs) will be provided.

“Kayaking has become one of the fastest growing recreation activities to enjoy,” said MDC Conservation Educator Emily Porter. “Once comfortable with one’s abilities, the opportunities to explore nature, fishing, and even wildlife photography can become limitless.”

This clinic is FREE and open to ages 13 and up. Participants younger than 18 years old must be accompanied by a registered adult.

Space is limited for this clinic and participants must preregister by Aug. 19 at the following link: mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/168158.

For more information contact Porter at (573) 815-7901, ext. 2964, or Emily.Porter@mdc.mo.gov.