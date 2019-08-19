The Boonville Pirates football team will return to where it all started last year with a Jamboree at Odessa on Friday, August 23rd starting at 6 p.m.

Boonville Athletic Director Chris Shikles said the Jamboree will consist of three teams: Boonville, Odessa and Richmond.

As for the order of games, Boonville will face off against last year’s district champion, Odessa Bulldogs, followed by Boonville versus Richmond and Odessa versus Richmond.

The format for each game will go as follows (18 plays): eight plays on offense at the 35 yard line and then switch offense to defense; six plays on offense at the 40 and then switch offense to defense; and four plays on offense at the 20 and then switch offense to defense.

With a three team Jamboree, a maximum of two quarters per team will be allowed with a maximum of 18 offensive plays per quarter.

No kicking game will be permitted.

Note: Of the three teams participating in the Jamboree this year, the Odessa Bulldogs return with the best record from last year at 12-1 while losing to the Maryville Spoofhounds in the quarterfinals 29-6. As for the Boonville Pirates football team, they finished 6-4 in Greg Hough’s first season at the helm and 5-2 in the Tri-County Conference. The Richmond Spartans, meanwhile, went winless in 10 games in 2018.

Odessa football coach Mark Thomas, a graduate of Boonville High School, will begin his 40th year of teaching.

Thomas also coached two years at Boonville, winning the state title in 1998. Thomas also won two state titles as the head coach for the Kearney Bulldogs.

Nick Persell will coach the Richmond Spartans.

After Friday’s Jamboree on August 23rd, the Boonville Pirates football team will kick off the 2019 season on the road against the Pleasant Hill Roosters on Friday, August 30th starting at 7 p.m. Odessa will host St. Pius X while Richmond will entertain Frontenac, Kansas.









