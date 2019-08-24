When the water bill showed up with a tab $12,000 higher than the normal month, Salum Stutzer said, “We knew we had a problem.”

That was early in April this year, and the source was Independence's Bridger Middle School, which houses the Henley Aquatic Center. Stutzer, the Independence School District's director of facilities, said they repaired some leaks in the pool floor, but that didn't help.

Trevor Tomney, Aquatic Center director and high school swimming coach, said he jokingly told the Bridger principal that a drinking fountain had been stuck and left on.

“We were losing about 300,000 gallons a month,” Stutzer said. “Once we started digging into it, we realized the plumbing had failed.”

Renovation work started in May, and the Henley pool just reopened Monday, much to the relief of citizens who use it for recreation and water exercises.

“We've had quite a few people (ready to use it again),” Tomney said. “They've waited patiently.”

To replace the water line and pipes underneath the pool, workers tore out about one-fourth of the floor in a pool that measures approximately 25-by-27 yards. Once the plumbing was replaced and a plastic layer placed overtop, they poured new concrete, then painted the whole surface and then the lane lines.

“They spent days painting those,” Tomney said, explaining that workers had lights turned off and windows covered and then used laser lights to make sure everything was straight. “The taping off was the difficult part.”

The locker rooms at Henley also received some spruce-ups, and workers refurbished the deck around the pool. Tomney said the leaks did not cause a big cave in from gravel underneath the concrete, as the facility has an underdrainage level – “Smart design,” he said – that whisked water away to unseen storm sewers.

Another bit of good fortune: the pump room did not need to be repaired.

“That would've been a lot of money,” Stutzer said.

Not that the actual tab, just less than than $400,000, Stutzer said, was anything to sneeze at. He said the district has an emergency fund to cover just such cases. Also, the fact that the plumbing system had been original with the pool from 1989 made the project easier to stomach – as opposed to just five or 10 years old.

“It was going to need it eventually; at some point you need to make upgrades,” Stutzer said. “Thirty years is a pretty good shelf life.”

Tomney said it's “not uncommon” to replace plumbing after that long.

“It feels brand new,” Tomney said. “The circulation is much better, so it's a more consistent temperature, and there's less chemical use.”

The pool is automated to maintain a consistent water level, but with so much water constantly pumped in, Tomney said, it required more chemicals for treatment. He expects that cost to go way down over a year's time. For example, he had to use a 55-gallon drum of chlorine each week before the renovation; now, he's just two drums in refilling the pool and checking it.

Some exercise swimmers late Friday morning raved about the comfortable water temperature.

“It's great; I've been here every day this week,” one said.

“Some mornings,” another quipped, “it felt like you were trying to wake us up.”