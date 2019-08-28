There are high school football programs that have just two dozen total players and don’t even consider fielding a junior varsity team or freshman squad.

But at Centralia, head coach Jim Newsted has the good fortune of claiming that many varsity returners to forge through the Clarence Cannon Conference gauntlet in 2019.

If strength truly comes in numbers, it’s good to be a Panther.

"The 2018 season started off with very little varsity experience. A very rough early schedule showed the lack of experience quickly," Newsted said. "We had some big wins against top programs but just seemed to struggle with some bigger-sized teams due to our small lineup. Kids played hard each week. We gave every team we played a good, close game.

“We improved as the season came to an end and we gained experience that should pay off in this season as we bring 19 seniors in 2019."

Among those returning veterans on offense are wing Grafton Litrell, receiver Liam Hill and quarterback John Durant. Decorated punter Jake Friedel also is back.

Up front for Centralia, offensive linemen Trey Brown, Wesley Redington and Alex Arends will get help from junior Sam Lynn, the biggest of them all at 225 pounds.

"The (offensive) line comes in a bit undersized but has had a great offseason in the weight room and has an entire 2018 under its belt with four returning starters," said Newsted. "The offense comes in with much more personnel experience and much more coaching experience with offensive coordinator Aaron Williams facing his second season at the helm.

“With this much experience we expect this offense to start off close to where we left off at the end of last season."

The returning seniors on defense are just as imposing, including Trevor Bodine, Brown and Arends, who is fresh off a campaign that included 25 tackles, three sacks and seven tackles for a loss.

Litrell did damage in 2018 by making 77 defensive stops with one sack, six tackles for a loss and two interceptions. Fellow linebacker Redington is back after making 34 tackles.

"Being in a conference that likes to run the ball, it's fortunate we have five returning defensive starters that spend most their game time plugging holes for the opponent's run game," Newsted said. "Both Litrell and Bodine have been a part of that equation the past three years. Our defense will utilize multiple looks, movements and blitzes to take advantage of the speed we have on our defense. The defensive philosophy will be to attack offenses, not sit back and react."

Among players expected to have an increased role, Michael Donaldson is a running back who racked up three carries for 56 yards and a score last season. Hunter King will get his chance to be an anchor for the offense up front after playing backup center in 2018. And Jayden Bennet will add depth to the offensive line.

2019 schedule

Aug. 30: vs. Monroe City

Sept. 6: vs. Clark County

Sept. 13: @ Palmyra

Sept. 20: @ Highland

Sept. 27: vs. Brookfield

Oct. 4: vs. Mexico

Oct. 11: @ South Shelby

Oct. 18: @ West Hancock (Ill.)

Oct. 25: vs. Macon

Five-year trend

2018: 5-5

2017: 6-5

2016: 9-4

2015: 10-2

2014: 4-7