AREA CALENDAR
FRIDAY, AUGUST 30
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
6 p.m. — Van Horn at Kansas City East
7 p.m. — Blue Springs at William Chrisman
7 p.m. — Raytown at Blue Springs South
7 p.m. — Fort Osage at Raytown South
7 p.m. — Savannah at Grain Valley
7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Liberty North
7 p.m. — Lawson at Oak Grove
7 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Summit Christian Academy
7 p.m. — Truman at Staley
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
4 p.m. — Lee’s Summit at Truman
7 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Barstow
Harrisonville Tournament
6 p.m. — Grain Valley vs. Frontier School of Innovation
Sedalia Smith-Cotton Tournament
7 p.m. — Oak Grove vs. Sedalia Smith-Cotton
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Rockwood Summit Tournament
At Chesterfield Valley Athletic Complex
3 p.m. — Blue Springs South vs. Lafayette-Wildwood
4:45 p.m. — Blue Springs South vs. Muskogee (Okla.)
Greater Kansas City Suburban Invitational
At Adair Park
Pool A (Field 1)
10:15 a.m. — Liberty vs. Notre Dame de Sion
Noon — Liberty vs. Smithville
1:45 p.m. — Notre Dame de Sion vs. Smithville
Pool B (Field 2)
8:30 a.m. — Grain Valley vs. Raymore-Peculiar
10:15 a.m. — Raytown vs. Raymore-Peculiar
Noon — Grain Valley vs. Raytown
Pool C (Field 3)
8:30 a.m. — Lee’s Summit North vs. Belton
10:15 a.m. — Lee’s Summit North vs. Holden
Noon — Belton vs. Holden
Pool D (Field 4)
8:30 a.m. — Lee’s Summit vs. Odessa
10:15 a.m. — Lee’s Summit vs. Platte County
Noon — Odessa vs. Platte County
Pool E (Field 5)
8:30 a.m. — Park Hill vs. Raytown South
10:15 a.m. — Oak Grove vs. Park Hill
Noon — Oak Grove vs. Raytown South
Pool F (Field 6)
10:15 a.m. — St. Teresa’s Academy vs. Kearney
Noon — St. Teresa’s Academy vs. Harrisonville
1:45 p.m. — Kearney vs. Harrisonville
Pool G
8:30 a.m. — Lee’s Summit West vs. Pleasant Hill (Field 6)
10:15 a.m. — Lee’s Summit West vs. Warsaw (Field 5)
1:45 p.m. — Pleasant Hill vs. Warsaw (Field 4)
Pool H
8:30 a.m. — William Chrisman vs. Truman (Field 1)
1:45 p.m. — Truman vs. William Chrisman (Field 2)
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS
3 p.m. — William Chrisman at Kearney
4 p.m. — Notre Dame de Sion at Lee’s Summit North
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS GOLF
8 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Fort Osage, Lee’s Summit North, Truman, William Chrisman at Raymore-Peculiar Invitational, Country Creek Golf Club-Hoots Hollow course
SATURDAY, AUGUST 31
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
Raytown South Tournament
10 a.m. — Truman vs. Raytown South
Noon — Blue Springs South vs. Pleasant Hill
2 p.m. — Van Horn vs. Blue Springs
4 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic vs. North Kansas City
Sedalia Smith-Cotton Tournament
9 a.m. — Oak Grove vs. Willard
Noon — Oak Grove vs. School of the Osage
Liberty Kickoff Classic
At Liberty Soccer Complex
11:30 a.m. — Lee’s Summit North vs. Staley
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Spectrum Sports KC Volleyball Slam
At St. James Academy, Lenexa, Kan.
8 a.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic vs. Blue Valley (Kan.) Northwest
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
10 a.m. — Fort Osage at Grandview
Grain Valley, Oak Grove, Truman, William Chrisman at Greater Kansas City Suburban Invitational bracket play, Adair Park
Rockwood Summit Tournament
At Chesterfield Valley Athletic Complex
9 a.m. — Blue Springs South vs. Rockwood Summit
12:30 or 2:15 p.m. — Blue Springs South vs. TBD
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING
Noon — Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North at Blue Springs South/Rockhurst Invitational, Blue Springs Family YMCA (diving at 8 a.m.)
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
Blue Springs at Preview 3K at Gans Creek, Columbia
8 a.m. — Blue Springs, Truman, William Chrisman at Truman Invitational, Bingham Middle School
8 a.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Lee’s Summit North Quad
9 a.m. — Fort Osage, Grain Valley at Grain Valley Quad, Grain Valley North Middle School
WHAT’S ON TODAY
Today’s TV/radio highlights
Thursday’s Television
• Golf: European Tour Omega European Masters, 8:30 a.m., GOLF (Comcast 27)
• Cycling: Vuelta a España, 9 a.m., OLY (208)
• Tennis: U.S. Open, 11 a.m., ESPN (13)
• Rowing: FISA World Championships, 11 a.m., OLY (208)
• MLB: Oakland at Royals, noon, FSKC (48)
• Track & field: IAAF Diamond League: Zurich, 1 p.m., NBCSN (46)
• Bowling: World Bowling Championships, 2 p.m., CBSSN (274)
• Golf: LPGA Cambia Portland Classic, 4:30 p.m., GOLF (27)
• Tennis: U.S. Open, 5 p.m., 6 p.m., ESPN2 (29)
• Motorsports: NASCAR K&N Pro Series, 5 p.m., NBCSN (46)
• College football: UCLA at Cincinnati, 6 p.m., ESPN (13)
• Women’s soccer: United States at Portugal, 6 p.m., FS1 (43)
• NFL preseason: Pittsburgh at Carolina, 6 p.m., NFL (180)
• MLB: Chicago Cubs at New York Mets, 6 p.m., MLB (272)
• WNBA: Phoenix at Atlanta, 6 p.m., NBA (273)
• College football: Florida A&M at Central Florida, 6:30 p.m., CBSSN (274)
• NFL preseason: Chiefs at Green Bay, 7 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)
• College football: Texas State at Texas A&M, 7:30 p.m., SEC (284)
• College football: South Dakota State at Minnesota, 8 p.m., FS1 (43)
• NFL preseason: Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco, 9 p.m., NFL (180)
• MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona, 9 p.m., MLB (272)
• College football: Utah at BYU, 9:15 p.m., ESPN (13)
Thursday’s Radio
• MLB: Oakland at Royals, noon, KCSP (610 AM)
• NFL preseason: Chiefs at Green Bay, 7 p.m., KCFX (101.1 FM)