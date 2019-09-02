Lakers go 1-2 in season opening tournament

Camdenton began the 2019 season in Buffalo over the weekend where the Lakers faced Bolivar, Logan-Rogersville and Mansfield in tournament action.

It was a tough start for the Lakers who dropped the opening game to Bolivar 9-1 and Logan-Rogersville 9-4, but the club ended the weekend on a positive note with a 9-4 win over Mansfield.

Adee Enos and Emma Rakes provided two hits each to lead the Camdenton bats against Bolivar and the team finished with eight hits overall, but only had one RBI from the bat of Skylar Seaderwall. Brandi Sloan went four innings for the Lakers on the mound and the pitcher finished with one strikeout.

Camdenton faced an uphill battle in the second outing as Logan-Rogersville put up nine runs alone in the first inning. Shea Little provided the team a spark, collecting two of the team's six hits, but the uphill climb was a little too steep. Gracie Coffelt turned in four innings on the mound and the Laker defense was tagged with three errors overall.

Camdenton found itself tied at 2 in the finale against Mansfield until the Lakers poured on seven runs in the fifth inning to break the game open. Little had another nice game at the plate, leading Camdenton with three RBIs and Ryah Moore picked up the win on the mound after five innings of work that produced four strikeouts.

Camdenton (1-2) will begin Ozark Conference play at Hillcrest on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.