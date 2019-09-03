The East Newton Lady Patriots have at least one team goal that should be heard by their opponents this season. Granted, this is almost a given in volleyball.

“Our goals are to compete at the highest level possible and grow as a team,” East Newton head coach Rachel Ayo said. “We also have a team goal to be loud, energetic, and as talkative as we can on the court.”

The Lady Patriots are coming off a 12-16-3 season in which they finished sixth in the Big 8 West and reached the district semifinals where they lost to host Sarcoxie. East Newton graduated seven players from that squad.

Senior Madison McDermott and junior Ellie Enlow are two returners and junior Cailyn Ferguson, sophomores Norah Lucke, Ashyn Hatfield, and Alyssa Coffey, and freshmen Kennedy Lucke and Lily Korn rank among key newcomers.

“We have grown as a team tremendously over the summer months,” Ayo said. “Having Madison and Ellie in the front row is going to be a big strength of our team. I believe Madison led our district and conference in blocks last year, which will be a great help. Our serve receive this summer has been very solid as well.

“Offseason workouts went very well. The same girls consistently showed up to weights and open gyms. Those who consistently worked hard at offseason have shown great improvement and exemplified that they are here and ready to play volleyball. In my opinion, we are a completely different team now than what we were at the beginning of June.”

McDermott had 161 kills and 53 blocks last season, and Enlow is slated to be an outside hitter.

“McDermott and Enlow have really stood out this offseason and during the first few weeks of the season,” Ayo said. “Madison is a great senior leader and has stepped up tremendously both offensively and defensively. Ellie is so much more aggressive this year. Her swings are very aggressive and accurate, and she is doing a fantastic job reading the ball defensively.”

The Lady Patriots open their season tonight against Purdy and then host Aurora Sept. 19 for their first match against a Big 8 school. Other Big 8 schools on the schedule are Mount Vernon, Lamar, Cassville, McDonald County, Nevada, Seneca, and Monett, the last six all in the Big 8 West.

“Our toughest opponents are going to be any teams we face in the Big 8,” Ayo said. “Nevada will have a strong returning group of girls, along with many other Big 8 schools.

“We are going to have to be aggressive at the net and defensively aggressive, swinging hard and diving for every ball. We have a lot of potential and I can’t wait to see what we accomplish this year.”

East Newton travels to Strafford, Neosho, and McDonald County for tournaments and combined with the Lady Patriots’ Big 8 schedule, they should be prepared for a Class 2, District 11 where they are the only Big 8 school.

College Heights, Diamond, Marionville, Pierce City, Sarcoxie, and Southwest make up the remainder of the seven-team district.

2019 EAST NEWTON VOLLEYBALL

SCHEDULE

Sept. 3 — vs. Purdy

Sept. 5 — at Neosho

Sept. 10 — at Diamond

Sept. 17 — at Sarcoxie

Sept. 19 — vs. Aurora

Sept. 23 — at Pierce City

Sept. 24 — at Wheaton

Sept. 26 — vs. Mount Vernon

Sept. 28 — Strafford Tournament

Oct. 1 — vs. Lamar

Oct. 3 — at Cassville

Oct. 5 — Neosho Tournament

Oct. 8 — vs. McDonald County

Oct. 10 — at Nevada

Oct. 15 — vs. Seneca

Oct. 17 — at Monett

Oct. 19 — McDonald County Tournament

Oct. 22 — vs. College Heights