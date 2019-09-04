Brett Beauvais, a 5-foot-11, 185-pound defenseman from Summerside, Prince Edward Island appeared in 30 games last season for the Kansas City Mavericks, has signed a one-year contract with the ECHL team and will return to the blue line this season for coach John-Scott Dickson.The 24-year old posted five assists and a plus-one, plus-minus rating with 14 penalty minutes last season.

"We really liked what we saw from Brett last year and are looking forward to see the improvements he has made in his game once camp starts," Dickson said Tuesday afternoon. "He got more and more confident as the season went on last year, and we want to see if that confidence continues this season.

"He showed a lot of composure last year for a rookie, and we think he can be an important part of our team this season."

Dickson said he believes Beauvais will be the final player signed this offseason. He is the 23rd player to sign on with the Mavericks, who are still waiting to see which goalies they are assigned by their AHL affiliate, the Stockton Heat. Mason McDonald, who starred in goal last year for the Mavericks, has signed on with the AHL Colorado Eagles.

Beauvais played collegiately at Bemidji State before transferring to Robert Morris University his senior season. His college totals are four goals and 16 assists for 20 points over the course of 114 career NCAA games.