The No. 20-ranked Crowder Roughriders improved to 5-0 on the season with a 4-3 overtime victory Wednesday over Kansas school Johnson County (receiving votes in the national poll) at Roughrider Soccer Field.

The ‘Riders fell behind 3-2 in the second half, but freshman Christian Marroquin (assisted by Jason Puente) hit a spectacular equaliser late in regulation.

Then, in overtime, sophomore Jacob Fallaize’s header delivered the victory and the ‘Riders won their home opener in style. Originally scheduled home matches earlier this season against Coffeyville and Rose State were both altered by rainy weather on the all-grass Roughrider Soccer Field, Coffeyville moved to their place and Rose State postponed.

How hot was it during the late afternoon match Wednesday? Crowder’s solar-powered scoreboard overheated and did not operate for the final 26 minutes of regulation and overtime.

Crowder traveled to Dallas over Labor Day Weekend for matches against Mountain View and Cedar Valley, which the ‘Riders won 3-0 (Mountain View) and 3-2 (Cedar Valley).

Fallaize scored a pair of goals and tallied one assist against Mountain View. Puente scored the other goal and Alejandro Balderas and Gabriel Amorim assisted on Fallaize’s goals. Santiago Garcia made six saves in the shutout.

Crowder took a 3-1 lead against Cedar Valley with a Sebastian Smeed goal in the 83rd minute (assisted by Nelson Barroso) and the ‘Riders withstood a Cedar Valley goal in the 86th minute. Daniel Doherty and Balderas gave Crowder a 2-0 lead with their goals late in the first and early in the second half, respectively. Puente assisted on the Doherty goal.

Crowder returns to action Sunday at home against Northern Oklahoma-Tonkawa (1-2 with losses against Cowley and Allen County), of course weather permitting.