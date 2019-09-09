AURORA — For the second week in a row, the East Newton Patriots lost a close game with the opponent scoring the winning points in the fourth quarter.

Wyatt Moore’s 15-yard touchdown run gave the Patriots a 13-12 lead on the Aurora Houn Dawgs with 470 seconds remaining in regulation.

206 seconds later, Aurora scored the winning points for a 18-13 victory.

Both teams took a while to find the scoreboard, but the points came in rapid fire fashion to start the second after a scoreless first quarter.

Aurora quarterback Jay Lee opened the scoring with a 2-yard touchdown run and all of 20 seconds later, Moore answered with a 76-yard TD run. The Patriots led 7-6 at halftime.

Lee’s 80-yard interception return put the Houn Dawgs back up 12-7 entering the fourth quarter. Four personal fouls and two ejections (both Aurora) came at the end of the third.

The Houn Dawgs reached the final score on Ian Jackson’s 1-yard run. Aurora’s defense sealed the victory with an interception.

The Patriots (0-2) attempt to end their 24-game losing streak when they travel to Anderson in Week 3 for their Big 8 West opener against McDonald County. The Mustangs have lost seven in a row, dating back to last season.