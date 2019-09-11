Lee’s Summit boys soccer coach Ryan Kelley said his Broncos had a terrible 15-minute stretch that led to a 4-2 loss to Blue Valley in the first round of the KA-MO Classic tournament.

Blue Valley scored the first four goals before halftime and held on for the victory Tuesday at Shawnee Mission (Kan.) East High School. Parker Allen scored two goals and AB Fallah had an assist for the Broncos (1-2-1).

“We came out and played well from the start,” Kelley said. “We had the majority of the possession and scoring chances. We struggled to hit a good shot and finish our opportunities, even missing a one-on-one with the GK.

“It looked like we had a good hold on the match but we gave up a goal about halfway through the first half and we struggled to respond.”

The Broncos will play Wyandotte of Kansas City, Kan., at 4:30 p.m. Thursday in the consolation bracket.

RAYMORE-PECULIAR 9, FORT OSAGE 1: Fort Osage took an early lead but couldn’t hold off Ray-Pec in a non-conference home loss Tuesday.

Freshman Lucca Smith scored in the fourth minute for his second goal in as many games to put the Indians ahead.

Despite several big saves by goalkeeper Rexford couldn’t hold off the Panthers as Fort Osage dropped to 1-3 overall.

OAK GROVE 5, GREEN RIDGE 0: Panthers goalkeeper Hagan Dyer notched a shutout to help his team improve to 4-3 after a win over the Green Ridge Tigers Tuesday in the Panther Cup tournament.

Jake Wood led Oak Grove with two goals and Gael Perez, Kaiden Riley and Matt Gorsline each had one score.