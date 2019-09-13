The William Chrisman volleyball team got solid performances from Abby Bauman and Madison Kommel to claim a conference win Thursday.

Bauman and Kommel knocked down eight kills each in a 25-12, 14-25, 25-23 win over host Oak Park in Suburban Middle Seven action.

Patience Farmer led the Bears with 20 digs and Courtney Taylor added three aces as the Bears improved to 1-2 overall and 1-0 in the conference.

FORT OSAGE 25-25, RAYTOWN 21-12: Kendra Siefker knocked down 11 kills to help Fort Osage to another win Thursday.

Aly Young added eight kills as the Indians improved to 9-1 overall and 2-0 in the Suburban Middle Seven Conference. Ciera Cory dished out 22 assists.

The Fort Osage junior varsity also won in two sets to improve to 3-1.