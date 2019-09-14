Give the advantage for the Clarence Cannon Conference to the Panthers from Boone County.

Centralia, ranked No. 6 in Class 2, took down No. 9 Palmyra 10-7 on the road Friday to not only stay undefeated, but inch one step closer to a league title.

Luke Hunter, who rushed for 270 yards overall, scored a touchdown in the opening quarter for Centralia (3-0), which relied on a field goal by Jake Freidel in the final period to win.

Freidel cleared the uprights from 21 yards away with about 10 minutes remaining for the go-ahead score, and A.J. Holmes barely deflected a long pass late in the game that likely would have resulted in a Palmyra touchdown.

"A.J. ran over there just in time to get his hand in the way to deflect the ball," Centralia coach Jim Newsted said. "If that did not happen, Palmyra scores the touchdown and they're ahead with just about five minutes remaining. That was a big defensive play right there."

Aside from Hunter, whose first-quarter touchdown was from six yards out, Centralia quarterback John Durant rushed for 27 yards and completed 6 of 9 passes for 44 yards.

Grafton Littrell added another 25 yards rushing in the victory.

“We had nearly 300 yards rushing, and you would think when a team can do that you would score more touchdowns than one in a game," Newsted said. "Our problem was we struggled when we got into the red zone, coming up short three to four times."

Palmyra (2-1) scored in the third quarter when quarterback Corder Lehenbauer connected with Wade Begley on a pass that resulted in a 26-yard touchdown with three minutes remaining.

Lehenbauer completed 11 of 25 passes for 90 yards and a touchdown. Palmyra finished with 189 total yards of offense, including 99 yards rushing.

Beau Gordon led the strong Centralia defense with 12 tackles, including two stops for loss.

Centralia plays at winless Highland in Week 4.

Tribune reporter Eric Blum contributed to this report.