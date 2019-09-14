Missouri was the heavy favorite over Southeast Missouri State entering Saturday night.

The Tigers played like it as they surged to an early lead and never truly took their foot off the gas.

Missouri (2-1) downed its in-state FCS-level competition 50-0 to head into Southeastern Conference play with a winning record.

The game was the 500th ever held at Faurot Field, in front of an announced crowd of 56,620.

MU started the night with the ball, and on its first drive, Larry Rountree was responsible for all of the Tigers' 85 yards en route to the end zone — with all but eight coming on the ground. The duo of Rountree and fellow running back Tyler Badie finished the contest with 215 yards rushing.

Missouri quarterback Kelly Bryant finished 15 of 20 passing for 225 yards and a touchdown. The Clemson transfer’s first incompletion was also his lone interception, which came on a cross-field toss into the end zone that was eerily similar to how he got picked off against Wyoming in the season opener.

Defensively, the Tigers posted three sacks and eight tackles for loss in addition to Cale Garrett’s interception return for a touchdown.

Maybe more impressively, Missouri controlled the line of scrimmage and didn’t allow SEMO (1-2) to end a drive beyond the MU 45-yard line.

The Tigers may have learned their lesson not to overlook any opponent as they fell to Wyoming two weeks ago.

Since that day in Laramie, MU has outscored its opponents by 81. By shutting out the Redhawks, Missouri gave up the fewest points in consecutive weeks since a pair of games against Iowa State and Kansas, respectively, to end the 2010 season.

SEMO’s Jake Reynolds established a new single-game record for the Cape Girardeau program with 14 punts.

Missouri plays South Carolina in its conference opener next Saturday at Faurot Field. Kickoff is slated for 3 p.m. on SEC Network. The Gamecocks lost to Alabama 47-23 on Saturday.

The Tigers finished their second win of the season with 501 yards of total offense compared to the Redhawks’ 94.

