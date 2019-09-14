A big first quarter propelled the Van Horn football team to an easy win Friday.

Sean Mitchell ran for a touchdown and threw for four more as the Falcons blitzed Kansas City (Kan.) Bishop Ward for 41 first-quarter points on the way to a 50-8 victory Friday at William Chrisman High School.

Devontae Telar put the Falcons ahead 7-0 with a 10-yard touchdown run at the 9:20 mark of the first quarter.

Mitchell scored on a 40-yard run and then hit Drevion Downton for a 28-yard touchdown pass to make it 20-0 with 5:44 left in the first quarter.

After a Tavious Brown touchdown catch, Mitchell connected with Marquan Whetston and Caleb Tanis for TD passes to make it 41-0 with 1:31 left in the opening quarter.

“It was a good team win,” Van Horn coach William Harris said. “We played well, but we have some things still to clean up.”

Treyvion Page returned a fumble 15 yards for a touchdown at the 10:28 mark of the second quarter to make it 48-0.

The Falcons added a third quarter safety before Bishop Ward scored against Van Horn’s reserves in the fourth quarter.

Van Horn, which has outscored its last two opponents 111-20, improved to 3-0 heading into next week’s showdown against 3-0 Center.

OAK PARK 7, WILLIAM CHRISMAN 0: A strong defensive effort wasn’t enough as William Chrisman fell to Oak Park Friday at Staley High School.

The Bears and the Northmen battled to a scoreless tie in the first half, but Oak Park scored a touchdown in the third quarter for the only points it would need.

Chrisman dropped to 0-3 overall and 0-2 in the Suburban Middle Seven with the loss.

LIBERTY 33, TRUMAN 13: Truman couldn’t overcome a 23-0 halftime deficit in a Suburban Large Seven home loss to the Blue Jays Friday.

Carter Brown threw for a touchdown and ran for a score in the second half but it wasn’t enough as the Patriots dropped to 0-3 overall and 0-3 in the conference.

Brown threw a 42-yard touchdown pass to AJ Gietzen to make it 23-7 in the third quarter.

After Liberty added another touchdown and a field goal to make it 33-7, Brown scored on a 9-yard run in the fourth quarter to set the final margin.

Brown finished 10 of 24 passing for 150 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions. He also rushed for 34 yards on five carries. Gietzen finished with 64 yards on three receptions.

CENTER 41, OAK GROVE 10: Oak Grove dropped to 1-2 overall with a non-conference home loss to Center Friday.

Ricardo Delgado booted a 44-yard field goal with 3:42 left in the first quarter to pull the Panthers within 7-3.

After two more Center scores, a long Nate Foster reception set up a Clay Griffin 5-yard touchdown reception from Hunter Jones to make it 21-10 with 2:10 left in the first half.

But the Panthers could get no closer as the Yellowjackets pulled away to improve to 3-0.

FAIR GROVE 55, ST. MICHAEL 0: St. Michael the Archangel Catholic was no match for host Fair Grove Friday.

The Guardians, who have yet to score this season, fell behind 48-0 at halftime and couldn’t recover to fall to 0-3 overall.

Fair Grove outgained the Guardians 353-97.

Noland Boyer gained 74 yards on 15 carries to lead St. Michael’s offense, and he added a sack on defense.