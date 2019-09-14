For the second time in as many football games, the Westran Hornets themselves appeared to be their most formidable opponent following their 30-12 loss at Lewis & Clark Conference rival Knox County of Edina.

The Friday the 13th setback involved four costly turnovers, and enough penalty yardage inflicted that thwarted scoring opportunities or stalled key drives in the red zone reported Westran coach Aaron O'Laughlin.

As a result, look for the Class 1 10th-ranked Hornets (1-2, 1-1 LCC) to fall off the state poll when Westran finally plays its first home game of the 2019 campaign next Friday with Harrisburg (2-1, 2-1 LCC) being their homecoming opponent.

“Turnovers and penalties once again got to us. We fumbled one time as we were about to score in the end zone that resulted in a touch-back that was a killer,” O'Laughlin said.

Eagles quarterback Connor Hayes threw for 180 yards and two touchdowns, and he threw a couple of interceptions. Hayes also rushed for 83 yards and Elliott Ogden ran for 31 for Knox County.

With about two minutes remaining in the half, Leyton Bain came up with a pick-6, returning the interception about 76 yards for the touchdown and Westran led 12-8 at the break.

However, that would be the last time the Hornets visited the end zone as Knox County would score 16 points in the third quarter and another touchdown in the fourth.

Westran quarterback Derrick Merritt completed 3 of 8 passes for just 24 yards, and the sophomore was intercepted twice.

Running back Kolby Dale ran 19 times for 106 yards and one score.

“I'm looking forward to Monday as we play our first jayvee football game that day. Finally our younger players will get some needed playing time,” Westran coach O'Laughlin said. “We have a lot of youth on this year's team who need to get more game experience. This will help the varsity team in practice as our younger ones need to get game reps in.”