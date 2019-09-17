The Boonville Lady Pirates softball team will look back to the defensive lapses as the reason for the loss Monday night against the Marshall Owls.

While the final-two innings suited Boonville perfectly, as they outscored Marshall 5-2, the first-five innings was less than desirable as the Owls outscored the Lady Pirates 9-1 for a 11-6 victory.

The loss dropped Boonville to 2-6 on the season.

“We simply cannot commit so many errors and win ballgames,” said Boonville coach Christie Zoeller. “We also need to get our bats going before the last couple of innings of the game. However, I thought Abby (Pulliam) did a nice job coming into the game on the mound. She struck out 12 batters but unfortunately our errors took us out of this ballgame.”

The Lady Pirates finished the game with four errors, which led to five unanswered runs.

This game also got took a turn for the worst in the first inning as Marshall exploded for four runs. But after settling down for the next two innings with no further damage, Boonville rallied back with one run in the top half of the fourth to make it a three run ballgame at 4-1. The Lady Pirates never got any closer as Marshall plated three more runs in its half of the fourth and two again in the fifth to make it 9-1. Then, after Boonville added four runs in the top half of the sixth, Marshall came back and tacked on two more in the bottom half of the inning to go up 11-5. The Lady Pirates then closed out the game in its half of the seventh with a run to end the scoring.

Behrends picked up the win in the circle for Marshall while Emma West took the loss for Boonville, dropping her to 2-5 on the season. West pitched just 1/3 inning and gave up four runs on three hits and two walks while striking out one. Abby Pulliam then came in and pitched 5 2/3 innings and allowed seven runs on six hits and two walks while striking out 11 batters.

Thomas led all hitters for Marshall with two singles, a home run and two RBIs. Allen had two doubles and two RBIs.

For Boonville, Brooke Eichelberger went 2-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs. Kourtney Kendrick finished the game with a single and two RBIs while Daylynn Baker and Alexis Albin each with one single and Emma West with one RBI.

In the JV game, Boonville defeated Marshall 14-7 to improve to 6-3 on the season.

“We came out slow against Marshall at the beginning of the game,” said Boonville JV coach Caitlin Pendergraft. “We made some mental errors as runner and and had some ground to make. About the third inning we started to come alive and started to play our game. We were disciplined at the plate and more heads up on the bases. We strung some hits together in the fourth to start a rally.”

Rachel Massa picked up the win in relief for Boonville. Alexis Albin started the game and pitched 1 1/3 innings, giving up three runs on two hits and three walks while striking out two. Massa then came in and pitched 2 2/3 innings in relief and allowed two runs on one hit and one walk while striking out three batters.

Boonville also out-hit Marshall 6-3, with Massa going 1-for-1 with a triple and one RBI. Carlie Bishop had one double and two RBIs while Alexis Trigg and Kylee Johnston each had one double and one RBI, Bayleigh Warren with one double, Lexi Maddex and Cheyenne Thurman each with one single and Anna Thompson with one RBI.



