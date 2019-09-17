New Franklin middle school cross-country runner Jacob Marshall finished fourth overall in a time of 12:16 Monday during the Salisbury Invitational.

While competing against a field of 51 runners, head coach Jeremy Gremminger said it was a hot day and the longest race the team has competed in yet.

“I’m really happy with the outcome of this race,” Gremminger said. “The team really pushed themselves and we are now starting to get our race pace dialed in. One thing that stands out the most to me for this team is their teamwork. Any time we have runners competing, you can always find one of our kids cheering on their teammate.”

Alexander McGruder finished 43rd overall for New Franklin in a time of 17:48 while Cooper McGruder placed 46th in a time of 19:16.

Ella Oser had the top time for the New Franklin girls in 16:29, which was good enough for 18th place. Emersyn Eads finished in 24th place in 17:23, followed by Tatum Hoover in 32nd place in 18:24, Natalie Wiseman 35th in 19:22, Brooke McGowan 37th in 20:10 and Hazel Roth in 52nd place in 22:59.

A total of 54 runners competed in the girl’s race.