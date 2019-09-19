Coming off a straight set victory against their next door neighbor Centralia, the Lady Bulldogs of Mexico struggled at home in their battle with North Central Missouri Conference rival Hannibal on Thursday when the Pirates sailed past Mexico winning 25-13 and 25-11 in straight sets.

“Hannibal was a very aggressive team on the floor. They made it hard for us to play in a good rhythm, making it hard for us to climb back once we fell behind,” said Mexico girls volleyball coach Eric Wulf. “We were able to have a few sustaining volleys in the middle of each game, and we were able to do that by sending good passes and using our size over their block which made their defense work.”

Addison McCoy finished the night with four kills to lead Mexico and Catie Bledsoe had three. Seven digs were produced by senior Katie Paladin, while Mya Miller and Bledsoe each had two blocks.

The win improved Hannibal's record to 5-0 overall and 3-0 in conference play.

The Lady Bulldogs (2-8, 0-3 NCMC) continue facing conference opponents on its next two playing dates which happens to be at home facing Fulton next Monday and Kirksville on Tuesday.

In Class 3 District 8 standings as of Sept. 18, Mexico rests in fifth place with an 0-2 mark while Southern Boone of Ashland has yet to post a district record. Kirksville sits on top at 3-0 and are followed by Centralia (1-0), Marshall (2-1) and Boonville (0-1).