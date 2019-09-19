Mexico varsity girls golf team had consecutive days of playing on the links with late summer temperatures climbed to the mid-90s on both Wednesday and Thursday yet were able to turn in some favorable results.

The Club at Old Hawthorne in Columbia was the scene Wednesday where the Lady Bulldogs finished second in a quad meet hosted by Father Tolton Regional Catholic High School.

Event host Father Tolton won with a team score of 196, 13 strokes better than Mexico. Harrisburg placed third with a 226 and Paris shot a 236.

“It was a wonderful opportunity for our team to play such a fabulous course, Old Hawthorne is a beautiful course in great condition,” said Mexico golf coach Lindsey Yancey. “We knew going into the match that it would be a challenge and I am proud of our players and the positive attitude throughout the round.”

Coach Yancey noted that Lilly Knipfel's second place score of 42 reflected a solid round of play, and that while Kennedi Rowe continues to show progress with this being her first year of playing golf.

Rowe turned in a 61, the third lowest score on the Lady Bulldogs team while Kylah Gore shot a 44. Harlee Aulbur carded a 62 and Quin Manns had 67.

Top medalist across the nine holes played was Tolton's Jayden Berry who shot a 1-over-par 37.

Less than 24 hours later, Mexico golfers took aim at 18 holes as they competed at the Westran Golf Invitational held at Moberly's Heritage Hills Golf Course.

Kyla Gore of Mexico emerged as the top golfer at the tournament as the senior turned in a 6-over-par 82, edging a couple of Rock Bridge golfers – Abby Baker and Greta Scheidt – by one stroke among 68 individuals that played.

Other Mexico results from the tournament had Knipfel scoring an 84, Aulbur shot 110, Rowe finished with 132 and a 142 score was carded by Manns.

Columbia Rock Bridge High School ran away from the field of 11 schools that comprised a team score as the Bruins squad carded a 347. Brookfield placed second with a 395, Centralia had 399 and Mexico girls finished fourth with a 408.

The Lady Bulldogs will host Russellville on Monday.







