Mexico and Fulton put on a well-executed softball clinic in all phases of the game Thursday before their respective fans at Gallop Field in Mexico.

While the pitchers duel between Taylor Kettle and Hailey Mills certainly was top-notch, the senior hurlers also received solid, flawless defensive execution from pole to pole behind each of them.

But when Taylor Sherrow led off Mexico's bottom of the third inning when the score was tied at 1-1 with a double and advanced to third on a fly out induced by Reghan Smith, it gave Mills the opportunity to help her cause and the Lady Bulldog came through in a pinch.

“It was a pitch I was looking for and I'm glad I was able to get a good connection for the base hit,” said Mills. “She (Fulton's Kettle) had good movement on her pitches and it kind of got to us.”

Her single up the middle freed Sherrow to trot home with the go-ahead run. Mills continued her quest from within the circle, and Mexico held on to edge their North Central Missouri Conference rival earning a tough 2-1 victory against Fulton.

“The two pitchers tonight really got after it. This was a fun ball game to watch,” said Mexico softball coach Keith Louder. “There was some great, solid defensive play out there so you really had to earn the few runs that you got. Our offense managed to scratch out a couple of runs as we were able to capitalize on those two opportunities.”

Mills, who will listen to a mixture of rap, hip-hop and country music to help motivate her prior to the start of a game, went the distance on the mound to pick up the win for Mexico (8-3, 3-1 NCMC). She was touched for five hits, one walk and Mills struck out three batters.

“But when I get to the field I focus much on my warmups and see what pitches I really need to work on. A lot of the time it's my screwball or a curveball that night I'll do what I can to clear my mind and focus on it,” said Mills, who also has a rise ball, drop ball and change up in her arsenal to go with her fastball. “I thought my screwball was working well around the outside portion of the plate for me tonight.”

Kettle was equally effective in absorbing the loss for the Hornets (9-6, 4-1 NCMC). Kettle surrendered six hits and one walk, and she fanned four.

While the Lady Bulldogs defeated their Highway 54 neighbor to the south 15-6 earlier this season at a tournament held at Battle High School in Columbia, Mexico coach Louder said this recent matchup by far was no comparison to their Sept. 6 meeting.

“The two games were very much different. We hit the ball extremely well off their pitching, but Fulton did not start Kettle that game and we did not start Hailey on the mound either. We scored 10 or 11 runs off their pitcher in the tournament game and I believe four off Kettle when she came in to pitch,” said coach Louder.

In their Thursday meeting, both teams scored during their initial plate appearance.

For Fulton, Kia Pittman led off with a double and scored on a one-out single by Kettle to center field. The Lady Bulldogs met the challenge in the bottom half when Smith singled with one out, stole second and arrived home on Logan Blevins double to right center when there was two outs.

Abby Oetting had the other base hit in the game for Mexico, a single.

Meanwhile for the Hornets, Alex Trowbridge produced a double, and both Paige Clines and Kyela Macon had a single.

“I like how our team is playing and where we are right now. We felt like we gave up a game with Hannibal but we have another playing date with them just like we do with Fulton. I'm expecting both of them will be just as tough as we battle it out for the conference title,” added coach Louder. “Kirksville has played us tough, and we haven't seen Moberly yet so anything could happen. If we continue to play the kind of ball like we did tonight I like our chances as we finish out the season.”

Lady Bulldogs travel Monday to play Marshall and on Tuesday they host Moberly. In their season opening game Mexico handed Marshall a 15-0 loss.