Lauren Muller continued her strong season to lead the Blue Springs girls golf team to a victory over Lee’s Summit Wednesday.

Muller fired a 43 to earn medalist honors as the host Wildcats totaled 198 to easily outdistance the Tigers’ 228 at par-36 Adams Pointe Golf Club.

“Our girls are really improving and hopefully will come on strong in the next couple of weeks as we wind down our season,” Blue Springs coach Jill Courter said.

Julianna Marshall and Kenzee Peterman each shot 51, and Lauren Mack posted a 53 to round out Blue Springs’ scoring.

RAYTOWN 183, TRUMAN 189: Kaitlyn Bragg fired a 40 to earn medalist honors but Truman fell to Raytown Wednesday at the par-30 Drumm Farm Golf Club Executive Course.

“This is where we get into trouble with our putts,” Patriots coach Joey Penner said. “I don't think we played as well as we did yesterday and it was because of play around the greens. I did not see a single hole where one of our girls came away with the necessary two putts to make par. If we are going to compete at the next level we have to figure out how to get better with the money club.”

Ali Houcek (48), Cate Maxey (49) and Molly Bradshaw (52) rounded out Truman’s scoring.

HOLE-IN-ONE: Blue Springs South sophomore Dilynn Jones notched her first hole-in-one during a scramble match against Lee’s Summit North Wednesday.

Jones got the ace on the par-3 No. 4 hole at Lakewood Oaks Golf Club.

Jones’ group tied for first place out of South’s five teams in the scramble event.