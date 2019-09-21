Saturday

Sep 21, 2019 at 12:26 AM


FRIDAY'S GAMES

Adrian 34, Benton 17

Appleton City/Montrose 68, Northwest (Hughesville)/Sacred Heart 18

Ava 50, Liberty (Mountain View) 14

Battle 30, Harrisonville 16

Bishop DuBourg/Hancock 32, Missouri Military Academy 19

Blair Oaks 56, Versailles 8

Blue Springs 23, Lee's Summit 20

Bolivar 59, Marshall 3

Boonville 48, California 7

Buffalo 48, Butler 8

Burroughs 21, Lutheran South 13

Cabool 24, Houston 20

Camdenton 88, Central (Springfield) 0

Carrollton 41, Salisbury 14

Carthage 55, Neosho 0

Central (New Madrid County) 54, Doniphan 6

Central (Park Hills) 33, Windsor (Imperial) 21

Centralia 51, Highland 0

Chaminade 44, Vianney 0

Chillicothe 42, Cameron 25

Clark County 14, Kirksville 12

Clopton/Elsberry 41, Van-Far/Community 0

Concordia 53, St. Paul Lutheran 19

Cuba 14, Grandview (Hillsboro) 0

DeSmet 42, Christian Brothers College 14

DeSoto 17, North County 16

Drexel 31, Norborne/Hardin Central 6

East Atchison 50, DeKalb 22

East Buchanan 30, West Platte 14

East Newton 35, Nevada 8

El Dorado Springs 38, Cole Camp 19

Eureka 24, Lafayette (St. Joseph) 22

Eureka 24, Lafayette (Wildwood) 22

Excelsior Springs 28, Richmond 14

Fair Grove 55, Forsyth 8

Farmington 23, Central (Cape Girardeau) 6

Francis Howell 45, Francis Howell Central 12

Ft. Zumwalt North 42, Liberty (Wentzville) 7

Ft. Zumwalt West 28, Troy Buchanan 20

Fulton 38, Moberly 34

Gallatin 23, Maysville/Winston 14

Grandview 48, Pleasant Hill 7

Hallsville 47, Osage 0

Hannibal 46, Mexico 14

Harrisburg 28, Westran 14

Hayti 60, East Prairie 14

Hermann 56, Louisiana 14

Hickman High School 40, Smith-Cotton 6

Hillsboro 39, Festus 14

Holden 40, Crest Ridge 12

Hollister 20, McDonald County 6

Holt 56, Francis Howell North 18

Jackson 53, Sikeston 0

Joplin 55, Republic 7

KC Harmon, Kan. 48, KC Northeast 25

Kearney 42, Winnetonka 14

Kelly 35, Malden 14

Kennett 41, Caruthersville 22

Kirkwood 27, Rockwood Summit 13

Knob Noster 45, Tipton 6

Knox County 14, Paris 12

Ladue Horton Watkins 42, Parkway Central 0

Lathrop 49, Penney 13

Lawson 35, Plattsburg 0

Lebanon 40, Glendale 20

Lee's Summit Community Christian 28, Lafayette County 7

Lee's Summit West 35, Rock Bridge 10

Lexington 30, Brookfield 14

Liberal 54, Chilhowee High School 32

Liberal/Bronaugh(FB) 54, Leeton/Chilhowee 32

Liberty North 14, Liberty 3

Lighthouse Christian 52, Riverton, Kan. 35

Lincoln 40, Windsor 14

Lincoln College Prep 47, KC Washington, Kan. 14

Lindbergh 48, Oakville 0

Lockwood/Golden City 39, Jasper 8

Logan-Rogersville 21, Aurora 18

Lutheran (St. Charles) 51, Duchesne 0

Marceline 27, Fayette 0

Marionville 72, Greenfield 6

Marquette 42, Parkway South 0

Maryville 62, St. Pius X (Kansas City) 6

Mehlville 54, Fox 17

Mid-Buchanan 53, North Platte 6

Miller 50, Diamond 13

Monett 28, Lamar 7

Monroe City 46, Macon 41

Montgomery County 37, Bowling Green 33

Mt. Vernon 30, Reeds Spring 0

North Andrew 62, Osceola 20

North Kansas City 38, Fort Osage 21

North Shelby 54, Braymer/Breckenridge 0

Northwest (Cedar Hill) 20, Seckman 13

Oak Grove 35, East (Kansas City) 14

Oak Park 37, Ruskin 0

Odessa 76, Central Academy(Kansas City) 12

Orchard Farm 28, Brentwood 16

Orrick 60, Stewartsville/Osborne 14

Owensville 23, St. James 6

Ozark 20, Nixa 14

Palmyra 28, South Shelby 8

Park Hill 10, Lee's Summit North 3

Parkway West 28, Parkway North 21

Pattonsburg/Gilman City/North Harrison 78, King City/ Union Star 52

Pembroke Hill 44, KC Bishop Ward, Kan. 14

Perryville 21, Fredericktown 14

Pierce City 46, Ash Grove 0

Platte County 18, Grain Valley 17

Poplar Bluff 43, Ritenour 34

Portageville 44, Chaffee 14

Princeton/Mercer 25, Milan 24

Putnam County 30, Trenton 26

Raymore-Peculiar 49, Belton 0

Raytown 28, William Chrisman 0

Rock Port 52, North Nodaway/West Nodaway 6

Rockhurst 35, Blue Springs South 0

Rolla 34, Parkview 6

Sarcoxie 48, Pleasant Hope 0

Savannah 40, Lafayette (St. Joseph) 21

Scotland County 42, Schuyler County 0

Scott City 35, Charleston 7

Seneca 28, Cassville 21

Skyline 42, Archie 26

Slater 35, Cass-Midway 16

Smithville 51, Raytown South 16

South Callaway 20, Mark Twain 12

South Harrison 32, Polo 0

South Holt-Nodaway Holt 58, South Nodaway/Jefferson Co-op 24

Southern Boone County 50, Eldon 28

Southwest (Livingston County) 58, Mound City-Craig 34

Springfield Catholic 38, Marshfield 28

St. Charles West 52, Winfield 24

St. Clair 17, Sullivan 6

St. Dominic 50, Tolton Catholic 28

St. Francis Borgia 33, St. Mary's (St. Louis) 13

St. Louis University 35, Jefferson City 14

St. Michael 55, Lone Jack/Kingville 23

St. Pius X (Festus) 13, Jefferson (Festus) 7

St. Vincent 35, Herculaneum 0

Staley 37, Park Hill South 21

Stanberry 66, St. Joseph Le Blond 34

Ste. Genevieve 20, Potosi 14, OT

Strafford 54, Stockton/Sheldon 14

Thayer 36, Salem 0

Timberland 48, Ft. Zumwalt South 18

Trinity 36, Living Word Christian School 0

Truman 40, Central (St. Joseph) 9

Union 49, Pacific 13

Valle Catholic 68, Crystal City 0

Warrensburg 42, Clinton 12

Warrenton 21, St. Charles 14

Warsaw 28, Sherwood 0

Washington 49, Ft. Zumwalt East 18

Waynesville 53, Hillcrest 13

Webb City 42, Branson 0

Webster Groves 41, Pattonville 20

Wellington-Napoleon 41, Santa Fe 22

West Plains 40, Kickapoo 19

Willard 48, Carl Junction 6

Willow Springs 14, Mountain Grove 7

Worth County/Northeast Nodaway 82, Albany 42

Wright City 14, North Callaway 6