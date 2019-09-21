Centralia plowed its way to a 51-0 Clarence Cannon Conference win at Highland on Friday to improve to 4-0 on the season.

The Class 2 No. 6 Panthers posted 525 yards of total offense, while their defense only gave up 42 yards on the night.

The game was out of hand by halftime as Centralia scored 27 points in the second quarter for a 34-0 lead.

Luke Hunter rushed 15 times for 174 yards and two touchdowns, while John Durant rushed for 105 yards with a score and also returned an interception for a touchdown. Durant completed 4 of 8 passes for 43 yards.

Grafton Littrell, meanwhile, rushed six times for 96 yards and a touchdown, and Mike Donaldson added another 71 yards on the ground.

The Centralia defense buried Highland ball carriers, dropping them for a net loss of 16 yards rushing. The Cougars were barely able to advance the ball with their passing scheme for 58 yards. Centralia intercepted three passes.

The Panthers return home in Week 5 for a game against Brookfield (1-3, 0-2), which lost 38-14 to Lexington on Friday.