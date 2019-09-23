Boonville senior offensive and defensive lineman Greyson Mesik is this week’s Player of the Week for his play during the Pirates 48-7 win over the California Pintos.

A two-way player for the Pirates, Mesik finished with a total of seven tackles (six solos/one assist) along with six tackles for losses to help the Pirates improve to 3-1 overall and 1-1 in the Tri-County Conference. For the season, Mesik has a total of 17 tackles and nine tackles for losses along with one fumble recovery.

Mesik said on the win against California: “I think we did pretty well, especially on defense. Offensively, I have some stuff to work on so I will just have to improve before next week. But I thought the team as a whole did well. We just had a lot of meaningless penalties and shot ourselves in the foot.”

After the game Friday night, Mesik offered his insight on his favorite movies, food and sport team just to name a few.

What are some activities that you like to do?

I like to watch movies, ride four-wheelers and going outside and chillin.

Where is your favorite vacation destination and summer activity.

My favorite destination is South Dakota and my favorite summer activity is playing football.

Tell me someone who inspires you in sports and in life?

Definitely J.J. Watts because he’s had multiple injuries and he just always comes back and plays his hardest and is always the No. 1 defensive lineman in my book every year.

Name three things on your bucket list that you want to do?

1. Skydiving

2. I want to go to Poland

3. I want to meet the current president whoever is in office at that time.

If you could be one movie star who would it be and why?

Probably Robert Downey Jr. because he has a lot of swag and plays Iron Man

Favorite food: Chinese

Favorite TV show: Chef show

Favorite movie: Pulp Fiction

Favorite sports team: Green Bay Packers