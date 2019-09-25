The Brookfield softball team travelled to Kahoka to face Clark County on Monday night and lost, 5-2, despite recording more hits. The Bulldogs recorded eight hits to Clark County's seven, but Brookfield's stranding eight runners proved to be its demise. Clark County left just one runner on base in the first inning.

Zoey Chrisman and Kayedence Almond tied for a team-high two hits.

The Bulldogs travel to Monroe City on Thursday before heading to Trenton for the NCMC Tournament on Saturday.

Brookfield hosts the Pink Out Game against Marceline on Monday.