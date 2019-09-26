Lee’s Summit North avenged a loss to Liberty earlier this season with a 1-0 shutout of the host Liberty Blue Jays Wednesday.

With just under eight minutes left, Blake Landaverry cut to the inside of his defender and hit a shot that was blocked by a second defender from Liberty. The ball bounced right to Tyler Dailey, who was open in the middle of the box and hammered a shot past the Liberty goalkeeper.

The Broncos (5-3-1) then held off Liberty’s late barrage as goalkeeper John Foster finished off the shutout.

“Through the first half we lacked much energy and had to rely on a strong performance in goal by John Foster and our back line to hold Liberty without a goal,” Broncos coach Ryan Kelley said. “They created some good chances, including a breakaway that Foster came out big on and saved the shot. Our backs did a good job of breaking up play to the Blue Jays forwards and tracking down their more direct play.

“In the second half we came alive and started to move the ball better. Our movement off the ball helped us to possess the ball more and start to break down Liberty.”

VAN HORN 3, KANSAS CITY EAST 2: Edison Rios scored two goals as Van Horn outscored Kansas City East 2-1 in the second half to claim a non-conference home victory Tuesday.

Edison Rios scored his first goal in the 34th minute on a Julio Rios to make it 1-1 at halftime.

Edison Rios scored on another Julio Rios assist in the 51st minute, only to have the Bears tie it a minute later.

Julio Rios scored on a free kick in the 60th minute for the game-winner.

Cooper Sumpter and Adrian Chavira combined for eight saves in goal for the Falcons (10-1), who won for the 10th straight game.

FORT OSAGE 3, RUSKIN 0: Colby McDowell scored a hat trick to lift Fort Osage to a Suburban Middle Seven win over visiting Ruskin Tuesday.

McDowell’s first two goals were unassisted and Lucca Smith assisted on the last one as the Indians improved to 2-6 overall and 1-2 in the conference.

“We outshot Ruskin 12-4, but we made it way more difficult than it should have been,” Fort Osage coach Ra-Del Hinckley said. “We still need to get better at the simple things. Great night for Colby McDowell. Several standout performances, including Xavier Sturgis and Kyle Lilley at outside mid. They worked hard all night.”

OAK GROVE 3, ODESSA 0: Three different goal scorers helped visiting Oak Grove blank rival Odessa Tuesday in its Missouri River Valley Conference West opener.

Gael Perez, Kaiden Riley and Jake Wood each scored a goal as the Panthers improved to 8-4-1 overall and 1-0 in the MRVC West.