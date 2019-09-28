AREA CALENDAR

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 28

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Grain Valley at Carl Junction Tournament

Oak Grove at Knob Noster Tournament

8 a.m. — Lee’s Summit North, Truman at Lee’s Summit North Invitational

8 a.m. — Van Horn at Kansas City Central Tournament

8 a.m. — William Chrisman at Platte County Tournament

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING

9 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Grain Valley, Lee’s Summit North at COMO Invitational, Mizzou Aquatics Center, Columbia

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS

8 a.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Wichita Tournament of Champions, Wichita Collegiate School

8 a.m. — Truman at Suburban North Invitational, Oak Park High School

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

Blue Springs, Fort Osage, Grain Valley at Gans Creek Invitational, Columbia

8 a.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at St. Pius X Invitational

9 a.m. — Lee’s Summit North at University of Minnesota Invitational, Minneapolis

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 30

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

6:30 p.m. — Blue Springs vs. Park Hill at Park Hill South High School

6:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit West at Lee’s Summit North

6:30 p.m. — Oak Park at Truman

7 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Raymore-Peculiar

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

7 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Park Hill

7 p.m. — Pleasant Hill at Grain Valley

7 p.m. — St. Teresa’s Academy at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

4 p.m. — Blue Springs at Raymore-Peculiar

4 p.m. — Lee’s Summit West at Blue Springs South

4 p.m. — Fort Osage at Oak Grove

4 p.m. — Oak Park at William Chrisman

4:30 p.m. — Grain Valley at Platte County

5 p.m. — Lafayette County vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Legacy Park

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS

4 p.m. — Grain Valley at Blue Springs

4 p.m. — St. Joseph Central at Blue Springs South

4 p.m. — Fort Osage at Grandview

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS GOLF

8 a.m. — Fort Osage, William Chrisman at Suburban Middle Seven Championships, Paradise Pointe Golf Complex

8 a.m. — Grain Valley at Suburban Small Seven Championships, Paradise Pointe Golf Complex

8 a.m. — Truman at Suburban Large Seven Championships, Hodge Park Golf Course

8:30 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North at Suburban Big Six Championships, WinterStone Golf Course

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s television/radio highlights

Saturday’s Television

• Tennis: ATP Zhuhai/Chengdu/WTA Wuhan/Tashkent, 5 a.m., TENNIS (Comcast 277)

• Soccer: EPL: Liverpool at Sheffield United, 6:25 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Golf: European Tour Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, 7 a.m., GOLF (27)

• Soccer: Bundesliga: Bayern Munich at Paderborn, 8:30 a.m., FS1 (43)

• Track & field: IAAF World Championships, 8:30 a.m., OLY (208)

• Soccer: EPL: Brighton & Hove at Chelsea, 8:55 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Tennis: Junior Davis Cup/Fed Cup, 10 a.m., TENNIS (277)

• College football: Texas Tech at Oklahoma, 11 a.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• College football: Evangel at Grand View, 11 a.m., KSMO 62 (10)

• College football: Northwestern at Wisconsin, 11 a.m., KMBC 9 (12)

• College football: Texas A&M vs. Arkansas, 11 a.m., ESPN (13)

• College football: Middle Tennessee at Iowa, 11 a.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College football: Kansas at TCU, 11 a.m., FS1 (43)

• College football: Buffalo at Miami (Ohio), 11 a.m., ESPNU (269)

• College football: Northern Illinois at Vanderbilt, 11 a.m., SEC (284)

• Soccer: EPL: Manchester City at Everton, 11:30 a.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Golf: LPGA Indy Women in Tech Championship, 11:30 a.m., GOLF (27)

• College football: Delaware at Pittsburgh, 11:30 a.m., FSKC-Plus (925)

• MLB: Baltimore at Boston, noon, MLB (272)

• MLB: Minnesota at Royals, 1 p.m., FSKC (48)

• Track & field: IAAF World Championships, 1:30 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Cycling: UCI Road World Championships, 1:30 p.m., OLY (208)

• NHL preseason: Chicago at Boston, 2 p.m., NHL (276)

• College football: Mississippi at Alabama, 2:30 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• College football: USC at Washington, 2:30 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• College football: Virginia at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• College football: Clemson at North Carolina, 2:30 p.m., KMBC 9 (12)

• College football: Iowa State at Baylor, 2:30 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College football: Minnesota at Purdue, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Motorsports: NASCAR Xfinity Series: Charlotte, 2:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• College football: Florida Atlantic at Charlotte, 2:30 p.m., NFL (180)

• College football: Indiana at Michigan State, 2:30 p.m., BTN (255)

• Golf: Champions Tour Pure Insurance Championship, 3 p.m., GOLF (27)

• MLB: Cleveland at Washington, 3 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College football: Elizabeth City State at Fayetteville State, 3 p.m., Aspire (171)

• College football: SMU at South Florida, 3 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College football: Towson at Florida, 3 p.m., SEC (284)

• Canoeing: ICF Slalom World Championships, 4:30 p.m., OLY (208)

• Golf: PGA Safeway Open, 5 p.m., GOLF (27)

• Horse racing: Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: Super Saturday, 5 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• MLB: Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 6 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• College football: Mississippi State at Auburn, 6 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College football: Connecticut at Central Florida, 6 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• NHL preseason: Detroit at Toronto, 6 p.m., NHL (276)

• College football: Ohio State at Nebraska, 6:30 p.m., KMBC 9 (12)

• College football: Colorado State at Utah State, 6:30 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• College football: Kentucky at South Carolina, 6:30 p.m., SEC (284)

• College volleyball: Purdue at Minnesota, 7 p.m., BTN (255)

• College football: UNLV at Wyoming, 7 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• Track & field: IAAF World Championships, 7:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• Women’s college soccer: UC Irvine at BYU, 8 p.m., BYU TV (289)

• Soccer: Liga MX: Guadalajara at América, 8:55 p.m., KUKC-UNI (17)

• College football: Washington State at Utah, 9 p.m., FS1 (43)

• MLB: Milwaukee at Colorado, 9 p.m., MLB (272)

• NHL preseason: Buffalo at Pittsburgh (tape), 9 p.m., NHL (276)

• College football: UCLA at Arizona, 9:30 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College football: Hawaii at Nevada, 9:30 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

Saturday’s Radio

• College football: Kansas at TCU, 11 a.m., WHB (810 AM)

• MLB: Minnesota at Royals, 1 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)

• College football: Central Oklahoma at Northwest Missouri, 1:30 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)

• College football: Mississippi at Alabama, 2:30 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM, 1510 AM)

• College football: Ohio State at Nebraska, 6:30 p.m., WHB (810)

• College football: Pittsburg State at Nebraska-Kearney, 7 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM)

Sunday’s Television

• Tennis: ATP Zhuhai/WTA Beijing, 6 a.m., TENNIS (277)

• Motorsports: Russian Grand Prix, 6:05 a.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Golf: European Tour Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, 6:30 a.m., GOLF (27)

• Soccer: Italian Serie A: Bologna at Udinese, 7:55 a.m., ESPN News (102)

• Soccer: Bundesliga: Freiburg at Fortuna Dusseldorf, 8:30 a.m., FS1 (43)

• Running: Berlin Marathon, 10 a.m., OLY (208)

• Tennis: Junior Davis Cup/Fed Cup, 10 a.m., TENNIS (277)

• Soccer: EPL: Newcastle United at Leicester City, 10:25 a.m., NBCSN (46), Telemundo (14)

• College field hockey: Ohio State at Indiana, 11 a.m., BTN (255)

• Soccer: Liga MX: Santos Laguna at UNAM, 11:30 a.m., KUKC-UNI (17)

• NFL: New England at Buffalo, noon, KCTV 5 (3)

• NFL: Chiefs at Detroit, noon, WDAF 4 (6)

• Golf: LPGA Indy Women in Tech Championship, noon, GOLF (27)

• Women’s college soccer: Penn State at Wisconsin, noon, ESPNU (269)

• Women’s college soccer: Florida at Vanderbilt, noon, SEC (284)

• Track & field: IAAF World Championships, 12:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• NHL preseason: Chicago at Eisbären Berlin, 12:30 p.m., NHL (276)

• Women’s pro soccer: NWSL: Portland at Seattle, 1 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Motorsports: NHRA: St. Louis, 1 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College volleyball: Ohio State at Michigan, 1 p.m., BTN (255)

• Motorsports: NASCAR Bank of America Royal 400, 1:30 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• WNBA Finals: Connecticut at Washington, 2 p.m., ESPN (13)

• MLB: Minnesota at Royals, 2 p.m., FSKC (48)

• MLB: Cleveland at Washington, 2 p.m., TBS (50)

• College volleyball: Kentucky at Missouri, 2 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College volleyball: Texas A&M at Tennessee, 2 p.m., SEC (284)

• Tennis: ATP Zhuhai/Chengdu/WTA Beijing, 2:30 p.m., TENNIS (277)

• Golf: Champions Tour Pure Insurance Championship, 3 p.m., GOLF (27)

• NFL: Minnesota at Chicago, 3:25 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• MLS: D.C. United at New York Red Bulls, 4 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Women’s college soccer: Georgia at Missouri, 4 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• Golf: PGA Safeway Open, 5 p.m., GOLF (27)

• MLS: Los Angeles FC at Minnesota United, 6:30 p.m., FS1 (43)

• MLS: Portland at Sporting Kansas City, 6:30 p.m., FSKC (48), FSKC-Plus (925)

• NHL preseason: San Jose at Vegas, 7 p.m., NHL (276)

• NFL: Dallas at New Orleans, 7:20 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

Sunday’s Radio

• NFL: Chiefs at Detroit, noon, KCFX (101.1 FM)

• MLB: Minnesota at Royals, 2 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)

• NFL: Jacksonville at Denver, 3 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM, 1510 AM)

• NFL: Dallas at New Orleans, 7:20 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

Monday’s Television

• Tennis: ATP Tokyo/ATP-WTA Beijing, 5 a.m., TENNIS (277)

• NHL preseason: Philadelphia at Lausanne (Switzerland), 1 p.m., NHL (276)

• Soccer: EPL: Arsenal at Manchester United, 1:55 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• Track & field: IAAF World Championships, 6 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• NFL: Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m., ESPN (13)

• NBA preseason: Shanghai at Houston, 7 p.m., NBA (273)

Monday’s Radio

• NFL: Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m., WHB (810 AM)