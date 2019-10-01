The Lady Bulldogs golf team completed its regular season earlier this week when Mexico participated in the North Central Missouri Conference Girls Golf Championship Tournament held Monday in Marshall, and Tuesday Mexico played host to a triangular meet that was won.

A bit of history was made Monday at the 2019 NCMC tournament held at Indian Foothills Golf Course in Marshall as the six team field was expanded to 10.

That's because the longstanding NCMC schools of Mexico, Marshall, Moberly, Fulton, Kirksville and Hannibal were joined by a handful of newcomers whose activities primarily are associated with the Clarence Cannon Conference.

This year's NCMC tournament was different from our past experience. Not only did we have the six NCMC member schools represented, we also had four teams from another conference join our tournament, so 10 teams total in the competition,” said Mexico girls golf coach Lindsey Yancey. “We are the defending NCMC champion team from the last three years, but we knew going into this day that there was going to be plenty of tough competition from other teams,. We also had three players on our team playing the NCMC for the first time.”

During the summer months school administrators within the NCMC agreed to allow Macon, Centralia, Palmyra, Brookfield, Highland and Clark County of Kahoka to become affiliate members of some specific varsity sports of that do not offer championship honors within the CCC itself.

Therefore Brookfield, Palmyra, Centralia and Macon all participated in the NCMC golf tournament Monday.

In addition to girls golf, here is a break down of how these CCC schools are competing only as affiliate members of certain sports: Palmyra will also compete in wrestling, boys cross country and girls tennis; Centralia in wrestling, boys cross country; Brookfield in wrestling and volleyball; Macon in wrestling; and both Highland and Clark County in boys cross country.

Coach Yancey said strong wind gusts greeted golfers at Monday's venue and as a result it added pressure to some athletes to navigate through.

Despite those obstacles, Kylah Gore and Lilly Knipfel tamed the elements to earn all-conference golf honors finishing third and fifth place with scores of 89 and 91 respectively. The NCMC individual champion was Kirksville's Abby Boyer who carded an 8-over-par 80, while second place went to Moberly junior Marin Tadrus with a score of 87.

“I am really proud of the leadership Kylah and Lilly have provided for our young team. Each player encountered challenging situations, and this contributed to our scores being higher than our norm,” added Yancey. “Kennedi Rowe played consistent and she is showing a great deal of improvement throughout this season. Harlee Aulbur had a really tough front 9 but she made a 19-stroke improvement on the back 9 Monday. That shows a great deal of perseverance and maturity.”

Rowe turned in a 126 score, Aulbur had 133 and Raven Azdell finished with a 156.

As a team, Mexico carded a 439 to finish seventh out of 10 in the team standings. Kirksville dominated the field to emerge as NCMC girls golf team champion with a score of 389 and second place went to affiliate newcomer Palmyra with a 407.

Centralia placed sixth with a 436 score. The affiliate newcomer's lowest score of the day was a 102 shot by Kennedy Dickerson. Realee Smith had a 105, Abby Hoek turned in a 112 and Hannah Pendergrast had 117.

Tuesday Triangular

Arthur Hills Golf Course in Mexico was the site Tuesday of the Lady Bulldogs final playing date of the regular fall campaign. Next up on its ledger is the MSHSAA Class 1 District 2 tournament taking place Oct. 8.

The home triangular golf meet had golfers from both Moberly and Wright City involved, but only Moberly would have enough players to comprise a team score.

Mexico girls celebrated a 220 to 239 triumph against their conference rival that day and once again Kylah Gore and Lilly Knipfel led the charge.

Gore shot a 45 to earn medalist honors and Knipfel was just one stroke behind her from the 9-hole event.

Kennedi Rowe finished with a 58, Harlee Aulbur scored 71, senior Raven Azdell had a 74, Morgan Craig turned in a 76 while Quin Manns had 79.

“It was great to honor our two seniors, Kylah and Raven. I am so thankful and proud of their commitment to this team and for the outstanding leadership they have shown this season,” Mexico golf coach Yancey said. “This team as a whole is still showing some signs of struggle, but thankfully we have the next couple of days to get some good practice in before the district tournament next Tuesday.”

Come Tuesday, Oct. 8 the Lake of the Woods Golf Course in Columbia plays host to the Class 1 District 2 tournament. The top two teams along with the top 15 individual golfers from district tournaments held across Missouri advance to the state playoff rounds.

Mexico golfers will compete against those from the following schools; Blair Oaks, Boonville, California, Father Tolton Regional Catholic, Fulton, Hallsville, Mary Institute Country Day, New Bloomfield, Russellville, South Callaway, Southern Boone and Wright City.