Edinson Rios continued his strong season Tuesday.

The senior forward scored two more goals to help Van Horn hold off Barstow for a 3-1 road victory.

Rios scored on an Erick Lopez assist in the ninth minute and made it 2-0 10 minutes later on an assist from Jose Seinz.

After a Barstow goal in the 49th minute cut the lead in half, Tony Chavira scored an unassisted goal in the 64th minute to clinch the win.

Cooper Sumpter made nine saves in goal as Van Horn improved to 12-2.

NORTH KANSAS CITY 3, FORT OSAGE 0: Goalkeeper Riley Rexford made 12 saves but it wasn’t enough for host Fort Osage to get past North Kansas City in a Suburban Middle Seven match Tuesday.

“Riley Rexford had a huge game in goal tonight, tallying 12 saves to keep us in it,” Fort Osage coach Ra-Del Hinckley said.

Fort Osage dropped to 2-8 overall and 1-4 in the conference.

OAK GROVE 2, PLEASANT HILL 1: Gael Perez scored in overtime to lift Oak Grove past visiting Pleasant Hill for a Missouri River Valley Conference West victory Tuesday.

Dalton Gorham scored Oak Grove’s first goal as the Panthers improved to 9-5-1 overall.

LEE’S SUMMIT WEST 1, LEE’S SUMMIT NORTH 0: Lee’s Summit West made a penalty kick goal late in the first half stand up for a Suburban Big Six victory over the host Broncos Monday.

“Despite a strong effort the final several minutes we were unable to get the equalizer and we dropped the match,” Broncos coach Ryan Kelley said. “We had a good effort through the night and had moments of good play. We allowed the match to get away from us in the first half and that is what really hurt us.”

North dropped to 5-4-1 overall.