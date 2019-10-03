The Blue Springs softball team got its bats going Wednesday and they just kept producing.

Savannah Maynard went 4-for-4 with grand slam and nine RBIs and Bella Andrews hit a pair of home runs as the host Wildcats pummeled the Lee’s Summit Tigers 22-3 in three innings in a non-conference game.

Maynard added three doubles and scored four runs to go along with a second-inning grand slam that fueled a 13-run outburst to follow a nine-run first inning.

Andrews finished with five RBIs, and Kasia Rainey went 3-for-4 with a double, three RBIs and two runs. Talia Pfiefer added two hits and scored three runs, Maddie Kielty had two hits, Presley Ziegenbein doubled with an RBI and two runs and Alex Arndt added a hit, an RBI and three runs.

Brooklyn Saysoff allowed four hits and a walk in three innings for the win as Blue Springs improved to 12-7 overall.

GRAIN VALLEY 10, OAK PARK 1: Grain Valley scored four runs in the first inning and cruised to a non-conference victory over host Oak Park Wednesday.

BriLeigh Sims and Malia Gutierrez each had two hits and three RBIs to lead the way for the Eagles, who improved to 17-7 overall.

Gutierrez and Avery Huffman, who had two RBIs, each hit home runs. Morgan Robinson had two hits, including a triple, and an RBI, and Mikayla Chairez was 3-for-3 with two runs.

Hailey Hemme pitched a six-inning complete game, allowing just two hits and one walk while striking out eight for the win.