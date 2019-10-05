A look at some mid-Missouri high school football conference standings, schedules and district standings for games played through Oct. 4.
PREP FOOTBALL
Conference Standings & Schedules
North Central MO Conference
NCMC All
Hannibal 3-0 3-3
Marshall 2-1 2-4
Moberly 1-1 4-2
Kirksville 1-1 1-5
Fulton 1-3 1-5
Mexico 0-3 2-4
Friday’s Results
Moberly def. Marshall 10-7
Hannibal def. Fulton 69-20
Mexico loses to Centralia 13-10
Kirksville loses to Palmyra 33-6
Oct. 11/12 Games
Hannibal at Moberly
Mexico at Kirksville
Southeast KC at Fulton
12th: Marshall at Hogan Prep KC
Lewis & Clark Conference
LCC All
Marceline 5-0 5-1
Scotland Co. 5-1 5-1
Harrisburg 4-1 5-1
Knox Co. 3-3 3-3
Fayette 3-2 3-3
Paris 2-4 2-4
Salisbury 1-4 1-5
Westran 1-4 1-5
Schuyler Co. 0-5 1-5
Friday’s Results
Scotland Co. def. Westran 44-7
Salisbury def. Knox Co. 21-0
Marceline def. Schuyler Co. 41-0
Fayette def. Paris 21-8
Harrisburg def. MMA 59-26
Oct. 11 Games
Westran at Schuyler County
Salisbury at Marceline
Louisiana at Paris
Scotland County at Knox County
Harrisburg at Fayette
Clarence Cannon Conference
CCC All
Centralia 5-0 6-0
Monroe City 4-1 5-1
Palmyra 4-1 5-1
Clark County 3-1 5-1
Macon 2-2 3-3
South Shelby 1-4 2-4
Brookfield 0-4 1-5
Highland 0-6 0-6
Friday’s Results
Centralia def. Mexico 13-10
Clark Co. def. Macon 20-0
Brookfield def. Highland 33-0
Monroe City def. S. Shelby 38-12
Oct. 11 Games
Centralia at South Shelby
Brookfield at Macon
Hamilton at Highland
Helias at Monroe City
Clark County at Palmyra
Eastern Missouri Conference
EMC All
Montgomery Co. 4-0 5-1
Wright City 2-1 4-2
North Callaway 3-1 4-2
Bowling Green 2-2 2-4
South Callaway 2-2 2-4
Mark Twain 1-2 2-3
Clopton/Elsb 1-4 2-4
Van-Far/Comm 0-3 1-4
Friday’s Results
S. Callaway def. Clopton 49-43
Mark Twain def. Can-Far 28-14
N. Callaway def. Bowling Green 22-21
Montgomery Co. def. Wright City 34-12
Oct. 11 Games
Mark Twain at Clopton
Bowling Green at Wright City
South Callaway at Van-Far
Montgomery Co. at North Callway
--- --- --
MSHSAA football district standings
Here is a look at Missouri State High School Activities Association football district standings after Week 6 involving some high schools surrounding Randolph County.
Class 3 District 4
Rec. Points
St. Charles West 6-0 52.78
Lutheran St. Charles 5-1 43.67
Moberly 4-2 38.17
Wright City 4-2 34
Mexico 2-4 28.33
Orchard Farm 2-4 26.02
Fulton 1-5 21.5
Winfield 1-5 19.67
Class 2 District 6
Rec. Points
Clark County 5-1 46.5
Palmyra 5-1 44.17
Monroe City 5-1 42
Macon 3-3 35.17
Bowling Green 2-4 28.67
Clopton 2-4 27
Van-Far 1-5 18.63
Highland 0-6 14.17
Class 2 District 5
Rec. Points
Centralia 6-0 45.83
Hermann 5-1 45.83
Christian 4-2 45.49
Hallsville 4-2 45.33
Montgomery Co. 5-1 43.83
North Callaway 4-2 36.17
MO Military Acad 1-5 23.81
Tolton Catholic 0-6 23.67
Class 1 District 6
Rec. Points
Brentwood 3-3 42.73
Harrisburg 5-1 40.67
South Shelby 2-3 33.92
S. Callaway 2-4 32.5
S. Shelby 2-4 32.17
Mark Twain 2-4 28.33
Paris 2-4 26.33
Louisiana 1-5 20.67
Westran 1-5 20
Class 1 District 5
Rec. Points
Slater 6-0 48.33
Marceline 5-1 44.17
Sweet Springs 4-2 37.83
Carrollton 4-2 37.5
Falyette 3-3 29.17
Santa Fe 2-4 26
Salisbury 1-5 19.17
St. Paul Lutheran 0-6 12