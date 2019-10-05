A look at some mid-Missouri high school football conference standings, schedules and district standings for games played through Oct. 4.

PREP FOOTBALL

Conference Standings & Schedules



North Central MO Conference

NCMC All

Hannibal 3-0 3-3

Marshall 2-1 2-4

Moberly 1-1 4-2

Kirksville 1-1 1-5

Fulton 1-3 1-5

Mexico 0-3 2-4

Friday’s Results

Moberly def. Marshall 10-7

Hannibal def. Fulton 69-20

Mexico loses to Centralia 13-10

Kirksville loses to Palmyra 33-6

Oct. 11/12 Games

Hannibal at Moberly

Mexico at Kirksville

Southeast KC at Fulton

12th: Marshall at Hogan Prep KC



Lewis & Clark Conference

LCC All

Marceline 5-0 5-1

Scotland Co. 5-1 5-1

Harrisburg 4-1 5-1

Knox Co. 3-3 3-3

Fayette 3-2 3-3

Paris 2-4 2-4

Salisbury 1-4 1-5

Westran 1-4 1-5

Schuyler Co. 0-5 1-5



Friday’s Results

Scotland Co. def. Westran 44-7

Salisbury def. Knox Co. 21-0

Marceline def. Schuyler Co. 41-0

Fayette def. Paris 21-8

Harrisburg def. MMA 59-26

Oct. 11 Games

Westran at Schuyler County

Salisbury at Marceline

Louisiana at Paris

Scotland County at Knox County

Harrisburg at Fayette



Clarence Cannon Conference

CCC All

Centralia 5-0 6-0

Monroe City 4-1 5-1

Palmyra 4-1 5-1

Clark County 3-1 5-1

Macon 2-2 3-3

South Shelby 1-4 2-4

Brookfield 0-4 1-5

Highland 0-6 0-6



Friday’s Results

Centralia def. Mexico 13-10

Clark Co. def. Macon 20-0

Brookfield def. Highland 33-0

Monroe City def. S. Shelby 38-12

Oct. 11 Games

Centralia at South Shelby

Brookfield at Macon

Hamilton at Highland

Helias at Monroe City

Clark County at Palmyra



Eastern Missouri Conference

EMC All

Montgomery Co. 4-0 5-1

Wright City 2-1 4-2

North Callaway 3-1 4-2

Bowling Green 2-2 2-4

South Callaway 2-2 2-4

Mark Twain 1-2 2-3

Clopton/Elsb 1-4 2-4

Van-Far/Comm 0-3 1-4



Friday’s Results

S. Callaway def. Clopton 49-43

Mark Twain def. Can-Far 28-14

N. Callaway def. Bowling Green 22-21

Montgomery Co. def. Wright City 34-12

Oct. 11 Games

Mark Twain at Clopton

Bowling Green at Wright City

South Callaway at Van-Far

Montgomery Co. at North Callway



MSHSAA football district standings

Here is a look at Missouri State High School Activities Association football district standings after Week 6 involving some high schools surrounding Randolph County.



Class 3 District 4

Rec. Points

St. Charles West 6-0 52.78

Lutheran St. Charles 5-1 43.67

Moberly 4-2 38.17

Wright City 4-2 34

Mexico 2-4 28.33

Orchard Farm 2-4 26.02

Fulton 1-5 21.5

Winfield 1-5 19.67



Class 2 District 6

Rec. Points

Clark County 5-1 46.5

Palmyra 5-1 44.17

Monroe City 5-1 42

Macon 3-3 35.17

Bowling Green 2-4 28.67

Clopton 2-4 27

Van-Far 1-5 18.63

Highland 0-6 14.17



Class 2 District 5

Rec. Points

Centralia 6-0 45.83

Hermann 5-1 45.83

Christian 4-2 45.49

Hallsville 4-2 45.33

Montgomery Co. 5-1 43.83

North Callaway 4-2 36.17

MO Military Acad 1-5 23.81

Tolton Catholic 0-6 23.67



Class 1 District 6

Rec. Points

Brentwood 3-3 42.73

Harrisburg 5-1 40.67

South Shelby 2-3 33.92

S. Callaway 2-4 32.5

S. Shelby 2-4 32.17

Mark Twain 2-4 28.33

Paris 2-4 26.33

Louisiana 1-5 20.67

Westran 1-5 20



Class 1 District 5

Rec. Points

Slater 6-0 48.33

Marceline 5-1 44.17

Sweet Springs 4-2 37.83

Carrollton 4-2 37.5

Falyette 3-3 29.17

Santa Fe 2-4 26

Salisbury 1-5 19.17

St. Paul Lutheran 0-6 12



