Chuck Embree

Saturday

Oct 5, 2019 at 10:15 AM


A look at some mid-Missouri high school football conference standings, schedules and district standings for games played through Oct. 4.

PREP FOOTBALL

Conference Standings & Schedules

North Central MO Conference
    NCMC    All
Hannibal    3-0    3-3
Marshall    2-1    2-4
Moberly    1-1    4-2
Kirksville    1-1    1-5
Fulton    1-3    1-5
Mexico   0-3   2-4                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                         
Friday’s Results
Moberly def. Marshall 10-7
Hannibal def. Fulton 69-20
Mexico loses to Centralia 13-10
Kirksville loses to Palmyra 33-6
Oct. 11/12 Games
Hannibal at Moberly
Mexico at Kirksville
Southeast KC at Fulton
12th: Marshall at Hogan Prep KC


Lewis & Clark Conference
    LCC    All
 Marceline    5-0    5-1
Scotland Co.    5-1    5-1
Harrisburg    4-1    5-1
 Knox Co.     3-3    3-3
 Fayette    3-2    3-3
Paris    2-4    2-4
Salisbury    1-4    1-5
Westran    1-4    1-5
Schuyler Co.    0-5    1-5  

 
Friday’s Results
Scotland Co. def. Westran 44-7
Salisbury def. Knox Co. 21-0
Marceline def. Schuyler Co. 41-0
Fayette def. Paris 21-8
Harrisburg def. MMA 59-26
Oct. 11 Games
Westran at Schuyler County
Salisbury at Marceline
Louisiana at Paris
Scotland County at Knox County
Harrisburg at Fayette


Clarence Cannon Conference
    CCC    All
Centralia    5-0    6-0
Monroe City    4-1    5-1
 Palmyra    4-1    5-1
Clark County    3-1    5-1
Macon    2-2    3-3
South Shelby    1-4    2-4
Brookfield    0-4    1-5
 Highland    0-6    0-6


Friday’s Results
Centralia def. Mexico 13-10
Clark Co. def. Macon 20-0
Brookfield def. Highland 33-0
Monroe City def. S. Shelby 38-12
Oct. 11 Games
Centralia at South Shelby
Brookfield at Macon
Hamilton at Highland
Helias at Monroe City
Clark County at Palmyra


Eastern Missouri Conference
    EMC    All
Montgomery Co.    4-0    5-1
Wright City    2-1    4-2
North Callaway    3-1    4-2
Bowling Green    2-2    2-4
South Callaway    2-2    2-4
Mark Twain    1-2    2-3
Clopton/Elsb    1-4    2-4
Van-Far/Comm    0-3    1-4


Friday’s Results
S. Callaway def. Clopton 49-43
Mark Twain def. Can-Far 28-14
N. Callaway def. Bowling Green 22-21
Montgomery Co. def. Wright City 34-12
Oct. 11 Games
Mark Twain at Clopton
Bowling Green at Wright City
South Callaway at Van-Far
Montgomery Co. at North Callway

---     ---     --
MSHSAA football   district  standings
Here is a look at Missouri State High School Activities Association football district standings after Week 6 involving some  high schools surrounding Randolph County.

Class 3 District 4
    Rec.    Points
St. Charles West    6-0    52.78
Lutheran St. Charles 5-1    43.67
Moberly    4-2    38.17
Wright City    4-2    34
Mexico    2-4    28.33
Orchard Farm    2-4    26.02
Fulton    1-5    21.5
Winfield    1-5    19.67

Class 2 District 6
    Rec.    Points
Clark County    5-1    46.5
Palmyra    5-1    44.17
Monroe City    5-1    42
Macon    3-3    35.17
Bowling Green    2-4    28.67
Clopton    2-4    27
Van-Far    1-5    18.63
Highland    0-6    14.17

Class 2 District 5
    Rec.    Points
Centralia    6-0    45.83
Hermann    5-1    45.83
Christian    4-2    45.49
Hallsville    4-2    45.33
Montgomery Co.    5-1    43.83
North Callaway    4-2    36.17
MO Military Acad    1-5    23.81
Tolton Catholic    0-6    23.67

Class 1 District 6
    Rec.    Points
Brentwood    3-3    42.73
Harrisburg    5-1    40.67
South Shelby    2-3    33.92
S. Callaway    2-4    32.5
S. Shelby    2-4    32.17
Mark Twain    2-4    28.33
Paris    2-4    26.33
Louisiana    1-5    20.67
Westran    1-5    20

Class 1 District 5
    Rec.    Points
Slater    6-0    48.33
Marceline    5-1    44.17
Sweet Springs    4-2    37.83
Carrollton    4-2    37.5
Falyette    3-3    29.17
Santa Fe    2-4    26
Salisbury    1-5    19.17
St. Paul Lutheran    0-6    12