Mexico's Lillian Grace Knipfel and Kylah Gore advanced out of the MSHSAA Class 1 District 2 girls golf tournament and qualified for the state playoffs.

Columbia's Lake of the Woods Golf Course played hostTuesday to the 18-hole event that attracted 54 individuals and 13 high schools that comprised a team score.

The top two teams and top 15 individuals that are not members of the top pair of teams at districts held across the state qualify for the state sectional playoff round that takes place next week.

Knipfel shot an 11-over-par 82 to tie for second place with Father Tolton Regional Catholic's Jayden Berrey, while Gore turned in a 93 to tie Tolton's Sidney Fessler for 10th place overall.

The individual champion from this district is Parker Perry of MICDS as she carded a 7-over-par 79.

Other Mexico golf scores had Kennedi Rowe placing 28th overall with a 117, Harlee Aulbur wsa 38th (127) and Quinn Manns finished 47th (148).

As a team, the Lady Bulldogs placed fourth out of nine schools that comprised a team score.

The Class 1 District 2 team champion was Father Tolton Regional Catholic High School having a 356 score, which was five strokes better than second place Mary Institute Country Day School. Third place went to Southern Boone with a 384 score, Mexico had 419 and Blair Oaks took fifth having 429.

The Sectional 1 tournament also happens to be held in Columbia, however the Country Club of Missouri is hosting this state championship qualifier on Oct. 15.