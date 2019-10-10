Fort Osage claimed the individual title but the William Chrisman boys edged the Indians for the team runner-up spot in the Suburban Middle Seven Cross Country Championships.

Michael Reddick of Fort Osage triumphed over the 5-kilometer course at Osage Trail Middle School in 16 minutes, 55.45 seconds, more than 15 seconds better than the runner-up, Gabriel Pingleton of Oak Park (17:10.91).

Chrisman, though, place six of its seven runners in the top 20 to total 60 points to top Fort Osage’s 70. Oak Park won the team title with 23.

Alijah Twaddell set the pace for Chrisman, taking ninth in 18:25.42, while Tanner Jolley was 11th (18:32.84). Kona Hudson was 13th (18:34.91), Braiden Sturtevant 16th (18:51.96), Kimori Pointer 18th (18:56.81) and Wyatt Leutzinger 19th (19:00.78).

Evan Funk took seventh (18:01.38) for Fort Osage, and Alex Zachgo was 20th (19:01.06).

In the girls race, Fort Osage finished third (46) while Chrisman was one of four schools who didn’t have enough runners to have a team score.

Nora McDaniel led the way for Fort Osage, finishing fifth in 23:23.48. Olivia Siefker was ninth (24:05.72) and Amanda Daniel was 14th (24:43.54) for the Indians.

"Proud of the way our athletes competed under such inclement weather," Fort Osage coach Chris Earley said. "Michael was very determined this year to win the conference meet. He had an injury last season that precluded him from competing at the conference meet. Freshman Nora McDaniel ran her best race of the season – very impressive finish, taking fth overall."

Vailea Snead took 10th (24:18.21) and Evelyn Boughan finished 19th (25:47.26) for Chrisman.