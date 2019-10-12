Hunte Keithley, Macy Cavanah, and Hannah Zimmerman each won both their doubles and singles action in Friday's 5-2 Class 1 District 15 Tournament team title match at home Friday, Oct. 11

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. — The Chillicothe (Mo.) HS girls' tennis Lady Hornets (14-2) defeated Trenton 5-2 in the previously-postponed Class 1 District 15 team tournament final at Daryl Danner Memorial Park Friday (Oct. 11).

With their latest district team title, the Lady Hornets will compete in the 4-teams sectional mini-tournament competition at Pembroke Hill HS' courts in Kansas City on Saturday, Oct. 19.

CHS' three 2019seniors – Hunter Keithley, Macy Cavanah, and Hannah Zimmerman – carried the Lady Hornets to the district's team crown.

With Zimmerman, Keithley won No. 1 doubles handily, 8-1, then took her singles match in straight sets – 6-4, 6-0.

Cavanah won 8-3 in No. 2 doubles with junior partner Delaney May, then cruised 6-3, 6-0 in No. 2 singles.

After her doubles decision with Keithley, Zimmerman captured what was the deciding match – battling her way to a tight 7-6 (7-5), 6-4 verdict in No. 3 singles. CHS coach Bob Long reports Zimmerman was down 0-3 in the first set, but tied it at the last minute at 6-6, and then won the closely-fought 12-points tiebreaker. She then prevailed in the second set to post Chillicothe's decisive fifth win of the match, which terminated all play when finalized.

May had fought back in her No. 4 singles match to tie it at a set each and led 2-1 in the third when all play was halted. Sophomore Leah Lourenco, at No. 6 singles, had won the first set and was leading a second-set tiebreaker 4-3 when Zimmerman's win ended the competition.

After Lourenco and No. 3 doubles teammate Megan Sisson narrowly lost their set 6-8, Sisson fell in straight sets (2-6, 5-7) in No. 5 singles for Trenton's other win.

CHS' tennis girls will participate in the non-team "individual" district singles and doubles competition at Chillicothe's Danner Park courts later today (Saturday, Oct. 12), beginning shortly after 9:00 a.m

That action originally was slated for Thursday, but was rained out.